Três Lagoas registers the first two suspected cases of Smallpox Monkeypox – Três Lagoas City Hall

The Municipality of Três Lagoas, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS) and Epidemiological Surveillance (VIGEP), informs that it has registered the first two SUSPECT cases of Smallpox Monkeypox in the municipality. The suspected cases involve a man and a woman – who are unrelated to each other – who had contact, during a recent trip, with people suspected and positive for the disease.

Both cases were reported yesterday, Thursday (04), but the first case to be answered by SMS was the 29-year-old woman. She has a recent travel history outside the state of Mato Grosso do Sul and after physical contact with a person suspected of having the disease, she had skin rashes associated with headache, back pain, arthralgia (joint pain), muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, photosensitivity, chills and sore throat.

The second case is a 33-year-old male. He sought medical attention with fever, skin lesions, pain when swallowing food and lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes). This patient also has a recent travel history outside the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

According to VIGEP, the two are clinically well and in isolation at home. The SMS carried out collection of samples that will be sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory in Campo Grande that will be analyzed in order to confirm or rule out the disease.

Despite being reported on the same day, the cases are not related to each other.

ABOUT THE DISEASE

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus of the genus Orthopoxvirus and family Poxviridae. Although it is known to cause “monkey pox” or “ape pox”, it is a VIRUS THAT INFECTS RODENTS IN AFRICA. However, MONKEYS are probably ACCIDENTAL HOSTS, JUST LIKE HUMAN BEINGS.

Also, due to a time when isolated cases occurred in monkeys in the wild, the NAME WAS MISSING. The first identification in these conditions occurred in 1958 in an outbreak of the disease in captive monkeys used in research. In 1970, the first human outbreak was reported in Africa.

VACCINE

Smallpox vaccination, then routinely used at the time, protects against Monkeypox virus infection. However, the number and magnitude of outbreaks began to rise with the suspension of smallpox vaccination worldwide in the early 1980s.

The number of susceptible people has since certainly increased every year. However, until May 2022, all outbreaks were restricted to the African continent with the eventual export of cases to other countries by infected travelers, with a very low secondary transmission rate.

The municipal secretary of Health, Elaine Fúrio, highlights that although it is not a new disease, it is something that needs attention. In addition, many guidelines and procedures are still being built by national and global authorities.

“Every day we have something new that changes the form of care, identification and treatment of the disease, so it is of paramount importance for the population to remain attentive to the guidelines and to be very careful with false news that may arise on the subject”, emphasized Elaine. .

PRECAUTIONS AND GUIDELINES

The virus is transmitted by physical contact (sexual or not), droplets of direct saliva between individuals or on surfaces, as well as through the air and, therefore, the prevention guidelines are basically the same as those adopted against covid-19, that is, , use of face protection masks (at least triple layer surgical), sanitizing hands, surfaces and objects in common use with 70% alcohol-based hand rub.

In addition, the Ministry of Health, as well as the World Health Organization (WHO), recommends that people avoid having several sexual partners, something that increases the possibilities of transmission and contagion by the disease.

PETS

Another important guideline is that the person who is suspected or positive must maintain total isolation, including from pets, as these can also contract the virus and transmit it to other people who come into contact with it. Therefore, it is recommended that other people avoid direct contact (without protections) with animals of the suspected or positive person.

The average isolation time recommended for a person positive for the disease, so far, is variable, and can be 2 to 4 weeks on average, as it will depend on the remission (decrease and disappearance) of symptoms.

WHERE TO FIND SERVICE?

The current guideline is that if someone has the characteristic symptoms of the disease, seek care at a Health Unit (SEE LIST HERE) from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 5 pm or at the Health Units from 7 am to 7 pm and, on weekends, at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA24h).

They are Health Units on the spot: Santo André, Athens, Santa Rita, Vila Haro, Paranapungá, Jardim Maristela, Vila Piloto, Interlagos, São Carlos and Vila Nova.

WHAT ARE THE COMMON SYMPTOMS?

According to a recent article published in the British Medical Journal, which took into account the follow-up of 197 patients who tested positive for the virus in the city of London, United Kingdom, all participants had lesions on the skin or mucosa (on the inner wall mouth or anus, for example).

Furthermore, in 56% of the cases these sores appeared on the genitals and in 41% they were observed in the anus, 61% of the patients had fever, 57% had swollen lymph nodes, 31% complained of muscle pain and 13% had only lesions, without fever or other symptoms.

Other common symptoms were pain in the rectum (affected by 36% of participants), sore throat (16%) and swelling or redness of the penis (15%).

Some examples of characteristic monkeypox lesions