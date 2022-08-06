TSE minister assesses that Lula asks for votes in videos and orders social networks to remove excerpts from the air | Elections 2022

The decision responds to a request from the PDT, which triggered the TSE accusing the former president of early campaign.

The videos show Lula’s participation in an event in Teresina on Wednesday (3). Alongside the pre-candidate for the government of Piauí, Rafael Fonteles, and the pre-candidate for the Senate, Wellington Dias, the former president said:

“I would like to ask you, every woman or man in Piauí who is willing to vote for me, who is willing to vote for Wellington, I would like to ask you to vote for me on October 2, vote for Wellington, but , first, vote for Rafael, because he will take care of the people of Piauí”.

Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, in her decision, highlighted that recent changes in the electoral legislation have reduced the campaign time, opening space for, in the pre-campaign, the candidate can make statements about the intention to run, but with restrictions.

“Talking about yourself and possible personal qualities, talking about politics, collective problems, talking about projects, publicizing pre-candidacy, asking for ‘political support’, announcing future projects and policies to be developed, expressing personal positions on issues that affect the community, all of this was made legitimate by the electoral legislation”, explained the minister.

“There is, however, a minimum core that remained prohibited by electoral legislation, until the campaign period officially begins, that is, the ‘explicit request to vote'”, he added.