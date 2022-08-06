TurboProp: Embraer publishes first video of new model – 08/05/2022 – Market

Yadunandan Singh

Brazilian manufacturer Embraer published on its social networks the first video showing the concept of its newest project for commercial aviation, the TPNG (TurboProp Next Generation) turboprop. The same images had already been shown to visitors at the last Farnborough Airshow, an aviation event that took place in July.

It is a purely contemplative rendering video, which privileges the design of the aircraft and indicates that this is Embraer’s vision of the future. Technical details are still being defined by the company and will be released later. An example is the engine, which led Embraer to have conversations with manufacturers Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce.

Under the current program, the first model of the TPNG is expected to enter service in 2027 and the second in 2029, but it is not yet publicly announced whether the 70-seat or 90-seat version will launch first.

During the Farnborough Airshow, in which Aeroin was present, Embraer informed that it has more than 250 purchase intentions for its new turboprop, an important number to make the project viable.

The video released by Embraer is available below.

