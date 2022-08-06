UFC 280: From the Bronx sends intense message to Makhachev | combat

– Their arrogance will kill them. Both as a businessman and as a former fighter (Khabib). If they think they’re going to come here playing, nobody’s ever going to hit me harder than life has already hit me. I was a kid who was taken from the heart murmur, from the rheumatism in the bones. The doctor said I wouldn’t fight or do anything sports, and I became UFC champion. I’m coming to your house, my friend, to fight you (Makhachev) to make history and continue as the lightweight champion. Listen carefully to what I’m saying to you. Your arrogance will kill you,” he said from the Bronx.

Charles Oliveira said that the Russians’ provocations are getting to him, but his focus now is on preparing for the next fight.

– You are talking a lot of nonsense, you are criticizing and I’m just in mine, respecting as I always respected all of you. Just pay attention: everything you say is in the media and is coming. Then don’t complain. That’s all I have to say.