UFC confirms fight between Adesanya and Alex Poatan, and champion promises: ‘Vengeance is mine’

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago Sports Comments Off on UFC confirms fight between Adesanya and Alex Poatan, and champion promises: ‘Vengeance is mine’ 1 Views

Israel Adesanya and Alex Poatan will face off at UFC 281

The trilogy between Israel Adesanya and Alex Poatan will have their third chapter in November! This Friday, the UFC confirmed that the Brazilian will try to take the Nigerian’s belt at UFC 281.

The event is scheduled for November 12, a Saturday, at Madison Square Garden in New York. It will be the first time that Adesanya and Poatan face each other in the world of MMA. the others two meetings were in kickboxing and ended with a victory for the Brazilian.

The first time, on April 2, 2016, Poatan won via unanimous decision. In the rematch, the Brazilian knocked out the Nigerian in 2017, in what was Adesanya’s last official fight in the sport. Now, they will fight for the middleweight belt in the UFC.

In his social network, the current champion promised that he will “take revenge” on the Brazilian.

Vengeance is mine, says the Lord. I said the same thing! It ends here! It’s kill or be killed!“, said.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Cartola 2022: Ademir and Luciano miss round #21; see suspended, injured and likely | topper

In doubt about who can’t climb in the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, cartoleiro? …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved