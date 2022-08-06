UFC confirms fight between Adesanya and Alex Poatan, and champion promises: ‘Vengeance is mine’

Israel Adesanya and Alex Poatan will face off at UFC 281

The trilogy between Israel Adesanya and Alex Poatan will have their third chapter in November! This Friday, the UFC confirmed that the Brazilian will try to take the Nigerian’s belt at UFC 281.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The event is scheduled for November 12, a Saturday, at Madison Square Garden in New York. It will be the first time that Adesanya and Poatan face each other in the world of MMA. the others two meetings were in kickboxing and ended with a victory for the Brazilian.

The first time, on April 2, 2016, Poatan won via unanimous decision. In the rematch, the Brazilian knocked out the Nigerian in 2017, in what was Adesanya’s last official fight in the sport. Now, they will fight for the middleweight belt in the UFC.

Israel Adesanya retains middleweight belt after unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In his social network, the current champion promised that he will “take revenge” on the Brazilian.

“Vengeance is mine, says the Lord. I said the same thing! It ends here! It’s kill or be killed!“, said.