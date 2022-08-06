Ukraine closes nuclear power plant reactor after attacks that damaged nearby warehouses | Ukraine and Russia

One of the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been shut down, the Ukrainian atomic energy company announced on Saturday.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is the largest in Europe. The complex is under the control of Russian forces.

On Friday, Ukrainian authorities accused Russian forces of three attacks near a reactor at the plant. The Russians have controlled the area since the invasion began in February. The Russian army responded that Ukrainian forces attacked the site, which set off a fire, which was now under control.

On July 21, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking with drones the territory of the nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.

Kiev says Moscow stores heavy weapons and ammunition in the central area, which has been occupied since March by Russian forces.

One of the three reactors was deactivated

“Due to the attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the emergency protection system was activated in one of the three reactors in operation, which was deactivated,” Energoatom said.

The company said the bombings had caused “serious damage” to a unit that stored nitrogen and oxygen and to an adjacent building.

“There are still risks of leakage of hydrogen and radioactive substances. The risk of fire is also high,” said Energoatom.

“The bombing caused a serious risk to the safe operation of the plant”, added the company, before stating that the plant continues to produce electricity and that employees are still working at the site.