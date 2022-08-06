Urca wants to launch BDR and raise BRL 500 million on B3 (B3SA3)

Business

THE Urca managerfrom the real estate fund Urca Prime Income (URPR11)want to launch IPO (initial public offering of shares) at B3, in which it will try to raise BRL 500 million, according to Estadão Broadcast. The offer will be in the form of BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) on a date close to the election period.

O Urca IPO was planned to be launched in the current market scenario where there is a shortage of IPO. According to the newspaper, the thesis that should motivate investors to buy the shares is the fact that the manager gives access to the American real estate market, in dollars, to increase its distribution of dividends.

Urca intends to use the funds raised in the IPO to finance the construction of projects in the United States, such as student and residential housing, in addition to buying real estate in the region and acquiring real estate debt. The market has shown great interest in the US construction market, the largest globally.

The manager already has interests in 11 commercial buildings in the states of Illinois and Wisconsin.

The period for reserve shares in Urca’s IPO starts on September 29 – shortly before the first round of the Elections, which will take place on October 2nd. On October 17, there is the process of defining the sale price, between the first and second rounds, and on the same day the closing of meetings with large investors (roadshows) is scheduled.

THE MRV (MRVE3), a construction company listed on B3, is also among those interested in the American market. MRV has its own subsidiary in the United States, AHS Residential, with a plan to invest R$6 billion over the next five to six years in the American real estate market.

According to information from the Broadcast, Urca probes the market for interest in its BDR and the signal has been positive. In addition, there are conversations with potential managers that could anchor the operation and thus guarantee part of the demand. For the offer to go live, a minimum placement of R$ 25 million will be required.

Due to the scarce scenario of share issues and IPOs on the market, the operation will allow retail investors to invest from one thousand reais.

Thus, 8 million BDRs will be offered at Urca’s IPO, with a chance of an extra batch of 1.6 million more. The price signaled to investors is between R$52 and R$68 per BDR, which will represent Urca Real Estate Holdings Company, listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

O IPO da Urca will be coordinated by Guide Investimentos.