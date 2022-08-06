Urgent! Susana Vieira is rushed to hospital in Rio de Janeiro

Sônia Maria Vieira Gonçalves, better known as Susana Vieira once again became one of the most talked about topics of the moment. Who accompanies the famous actress of Globe knows that the television veteran is always with the name of the people, however, unlike the other times, the contractor drew attention and generated concern when she was rushed to hospital.

It may be hard to believe, but the interpreter had to be rushed to Hospital Copa Star, in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, after being diagnosed with Covid-19. According to the newspaper Extra, the professional arrived at the medical center last Tuesday (02) and already had symptoms of the coronavirus.

Despite the shock that this news caused among netizens and admirers of the Globo actress, she has a hopeful health picture and is doing well. The doctors found the hospitalization necessary because Susana Vieira lives a constant struggle against leukemia, which can generate some complications.

For now, the famous is not expected to be discharged and remains under medical observation. DJ Rodrigo Vieira, the artist’s son, is already on his way to Brazil and should arrive this weekend to be by his mother’s side. He was working in Europe and was about to come to the country for his mother’s 80th birthday, which will take place on the 23rd, but he decided to postpone his return.

