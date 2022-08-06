Vale (VALE3) or Petrobras (PETR4)? What’s the best stock to have in August, according to 21 analysts? – Money Times

OK (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) tied as the payers of dividends analysts’ favorites for August.

The companies’ shares received 12 nominations in the recommended wallets monthly, according to a survey carried out by the Money Times with 21 brokers.

The second place in the ranking is occupied by Bank of Brazil (BAAS3), which received 10 nominations. Closing the podium, the Alive (VIVT3) takes third place with eight recommendations.

What to expect from Vale?

In the analysis of Santandera OK is well-positioned within the global iron oreits most important division.

“We expect the demand for high quality ore to remain decent in the short term, benefiting the company due to the increase in the S11D project, which increased the supply of the commodity”, assess the analysts.

After a recent bump in iron ore in the international market, the commodity traded in China rose again in the last days of July, with investors still balancing the risk of lower demand and the still restricted supply of ore in the international market, explains the bank.

Analysts maintain a positive view on iron ore prices in the medium term.

Santander recently lowered Vale’s target price from BRL 125.00 in 2022 to BRL 110.00 in 2023. However, although analysts recognize that the downward revision of the guidance of ore production made by Vale can maintain its discount of valuation for global peers, continue to see an attractive entry point for the high iron ore thesis for longer.

The bank highlights the 500 million share buyback program — equivalent to 10% of the total outstanding shares — of Vale and the payment of dividends and interest on equity (JCP) $3 billion based on first-half results.

Petrobras is not far behind

In the analysis of BTG Pactualafter a long list of CEO changes and tax cuts on fuels, political pressure regarding the Petrobras can decrease. Analysts say the macro factors — lower fuel prices and a stronger Brazilian currency — and micro — dividends — are improving the oil company’s risk perception. “While it lasts, the performance of thetions will remain strong, supporting a more optimistic view of the investment thesis in relation to the entire market”, evaluate. For BTG, the ad of R$ 135 billion in dividends — accumulated for the year — related to the 2022 results is proof of the capacity of value creationPetrobras, as well as a well-executed restructuring plan that began in 2016. “You fundamentals can overcome political noise”, they reiterate. Analysts point out that the main risk for the tactical movement in Petrobras is a scenario in which the oil prices rise again and/or a new deprecationreality, which can trigger a flow of news negative comments about the company’s fuel pricing policy.

See the most recommended stocks for August in terms of dividends:

See the other nominations made this month:

Companies indications Taesa, CPFL, Minerva 4 each Tim, Vibra Energia, Cemig, Eletrobras 3 each Transmission Paulista, GerdauCSN, Energisa, Cosan, Brazil Agro, Hypera, Porto Seguro 2 each Bradespar, B3, Kepler Weber, Klabin, Cyrela, ABC Brazil, AES Brazil, CCR, Coke, cup, M. Dias Branco, Santander, know, Sanepar, Marfrig, unipar, BTG Pactual, Agricultural SLC, Saint Martin, Aura Minerals, GetNet, Wilson Sons, eneva, Intelbras, JHSF, Gerdau Metalúrgica, Taurus 1 each

survey

The lifting of Money Times took into account information on stock portfolios disclosed by 21 institutions. For August, 53 actions were indicated, totaling 161 recommendations.

Participated in the survey Ágora Investimentos, Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Nu invest, Elite, Empiricus, Genial Investimentos, Guide Investimentos, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, MyCap, Nova Futura, Órama, PagBank, Planner, Banco Safra, Santander, Terra Investimentos, Warren.

Money Times is Top 8 in Investments!

If you rely on the portal’s news to always keep you informed about everything that happens in the investment world, vote and help Money Times to become the best investment site in Brazil. Click here and leave your vote!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.