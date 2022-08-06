Vehicle production and sales rise in July, points out Anfavea

Progress was 2.2% in total sales compared to June, and 3.7% compared to July 2021, according to the industry association

Disclosure/Communication Volkswagen do Brasil

Car production advanced in July 2022



THE production and the sale in vehicles grew in July 2022 in comparison with both June and July 2021, according to a survey released this Friday, 5th, by the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea). The growth in sales was modest: the advance was 2.2%, compared to June and 3.7% compared to July last year. In total, 181,994 units were sold – making it the second best month of the year, behind only May. Year-to-date, the gap is still 12% compared to the same period in 2021, with 1.1 million registrations. 41.9 thousand vehicles were still exported, 11.4% less than in June and 76.3% more than in July 2021. In the total for the year, the volume of 288 thousand units sent abroad exceeds by 28.7 % the result of the same period last year. Exports remain at a good level, but had a slight decline in July, after three consecutive months of growth, which is mainly credited to the economic crisis in Argentina.

Production, on the other hand, had a more robust increase: 218,950 vehicles were produced, up 7.5% over June and 33.4% over July 2021, when the global semiconductor crisis surprised the industry in general. Year-to-date, the 1.3 million units produced are already at the same level as in the first seven months of last year. “There were, and still are, many incomplete vehicles in the automakers’ yards, just waiting for certain electronic items. These models only enter the production statistics when they are fully finalized, which has been happening more frequently, and this explains this improvement in the production flow in the last three months. We still have input and logistics restrictions, as these factory shutdowns show, but we are receiving more semiconductors than last year and than in the first quarter of this year”, explained the president of Anfavea, Márcio de Lima Leite, when communicating the result. .