Venda Nova: older than Belo Horizonte – Gerais

Venda Nova is one of the nine regions that make up the city of Belo Horizonte. Despite its name referring to joviality, the region is older than the capital of Minas Gerais itself.

This story began when Minas Gerais was experiencing the gold cycle and explorers began to create small villages. This was the case of the village of Venda Nova, a commercial warehouse inhabited more than 100 years before the construction of BH.

Venda Nova and the Gold Cycle

Venda Nova is one of the most traditional regions of Belo Horizonte – older than the city itself (photo: EM Art)

The state of Minas Gerais began to be populated in the 16th century, with the arrival of the pioneers and the Portuguese, who passed through the territory during their journeys between So Paulo and Bahia. However, indigenous peoples already lived in this area.

When the pioneers discovered that the region was rich in minerals and natural resources, many people were interested in the search for gold and precious stones. These outsiders set up camps for their businesses that could progress to towns, districts, and eventually cities.

Those who supplied the mines were the tropeiros, traders who traveled carrying food and products. At the time, one of the main routes of these “walkers” left Bahia, followed the Rio So Francisco and then the Rio das Velhas. On the way, there was the road where Rua Padre Pedro Pinto is today, the main access to Venda Nova.

Origin of the name “Venda Nova”

Historian Bruno Viveiros Martins, author of the issue on Venda Nova in the %u201CBH book series. The city of each%u201D (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The region became known for concentrating many trades and for being a resting place for drovers. As time passed, a trade was formed in the region, with a wide variety of products. People used to refer to it as “the new sale”. And after so many people said that name, the nickname stuck and the entire region around it became known as Venda Nova.

As the historian Bruno Viveiros Martins, author of the book on Venda Nova for the “BH. Each one’s city”, some older residents point out that this store was on the corner of the current Avenida Dr. lvaro Camargo and Rua Padre Pedro Pinto. This establishment would have been quite popular at the turn of the 19th to the 20th century.

However, Martins explains that there are documents from around 1760 referring to the region as “Arraial Venda Nova” and that, as there are many businesses nearby, it is not possible to determine that this was the “new sale”.

“The name Venda Nova is very old and none of the oldest residents, not even their parents and grandparents, would have been able to pinpoint the exact address of the business that gave the region its name,” explains Martins.

Venda Nova j belonged to other cities

Historical documents indicate that the then Arraial Venda Nova existed in the mid-18th century, more than 100 years before the construction of Belo Horizonte: the capital of Minas Gerais was inaugurated in 1897.

A letter sent in the late 18th century by residents is one such record. In the document, the population requested the Queen of Portugal, D. Maria I, the construction of a chapel in the area and authorization for the opening of commercial outlets.

At the time, Venda Nova was a trading post and essentially an agricultural region. The village supplied Sabar, a city of which it was a part during the 17th and 18th centuries, as explained by Martins.

“In the 18th century, the region of the former Curral del Rei, today Belo Horizonte, as well as Venda Nova, Santa Luzia, Contagem and Betim, were part of the Comarca do Rio das Velhas. And the capital of this region was Sabar, the most important city there”, says the historian.

Incorporation of Santa Luzia and BH

With the weakening of mining in the 19th century, Sabar lost political and economic strength, and other cities around it grew, such as Santa Luzia. Due to this role, the city exerted its political, economic and social influence in nearby villages. This was the case of the then district of Venda Nova, which was incorporated into Santa Luzia.

In the 1940s, shortly after the inauguration of Pampulha, it was Belo Horizonte’s turn to enter the competition for Venda Nova. There was a desire for Venda Nova to be a dormitory “city” linked to Belo Horizonte, with Venda-Novenses working in the capital and returning home to sleep, as Martins explains.

Negotiations began with the mayor of Santa Luzia for Venda Nova to be part of BH. The population of the region even approved of the change. So, from the 1940s onwards, Venda Nova definitely became part of Belo Horizonte.

Martins explains that despite Venda Nova having belonged to three cities, it has always had its own life and identity. “From the 20th century, during the Republic, Venda Nova became an important center for commercial activities. Even today, the region is more populous than most cities in the interior of Minas Gerais. The residents of Venda Nova are called Venda-Novenses. We are talking about economic independence, but also cultural independence”, he comments.

