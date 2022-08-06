VIANÓPOLIS HEALTH SECRETARIAT PREPARES TO FIGHT MONKEYPOX – Correspondent Vianopolino

The Vianópolis Health Department started training to level the health teams on the flows of coping with Monkeypox.

After changes in case definitions by the Ministry of Health, it is necessary for teams to increase sensitivity in the face of suspected cases and direct testing patients who may have the disease in the municipality.

The Municipal Contingency Plan will be published to the entire population after training is completed.

Monkeypox, better known as monkeypox, despite being a less serious disease than human smallpox, has been spreading across the country.

The Municipal Secretary is preparing to attend to cases that may arise in our municipality.

The transmission of monkeypox occurs through contact with body fluids, lesions on the skin or mucous membranes such as the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets during prolonged personal contact and through contaminated objects.

Transmission often requires prolonged personal contact, which puts healthcare workers, family members, and other close contacts of infected people at greater risk.

Symptoms include rashes (skin lesions), whether or not accompanied by fever, and lymphadenopathy (lumps on the body).

People who may experience these symptoms should go, as soon as possible, to one of the health units in Vianópolis, Ponte Funda and Caraíba.

