Victor Pecoraro explains the reason for the end of his marriage with Renata Muller: “I make decisions”

Victor Pecoraro decided to use the Instagram question box and comment on the controversy surrounding the end of his marriage to Renata Muller. The ex-Fazenda was accused of cheating on his ex-wife and was criticized on social media.

A follower asked about his current relationship with Rayanne Morais. “Are you very much in love with Rayanne or is it just neediness?” he asked. “Deficiency does not end with a 13-year marriage, but a lack of love, respect and affection. And it’s not overnight. It’s not a lack, no. It’s love,” Pecoraro replied.

“I get along very well (with criticism), because they are not criticisms, they are judgments of extremely sick people (…). I just see it as a bunch of gossip people, who have nothing to do, and like to take care of other people’s lives “, he added.

Renata Muller reveals her daughter’s reaction after the betrayal controversy

Renata Muller used her social networks to reveal her eldest daughter’s reaction to discovering the betrayal controversy involving Victor Pecoraro. According to her, 12-year-old Sofia tried to throw her father’s clothes in the trash, but was stopped by her mother. The couple’s youngest daughter still doesn’t understand the situation as her older sister does.

“My oldest daughter saw some stories and photos and was very angry, she was very shaken and stressed. She even took a garbage bag that she had in her drawer, went to the bedroom and started putting all his clothes – many are still here. She started saying: ‘I’m going to throw it away’, ‘I’m going to put it up for donation’. I said ‘no’”, said Renata.

