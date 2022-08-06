Walter Hamada Should Leave DC Films Leadership After Black Adam

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Walter Hamada is close to leaving the leadership of DC Films, even though he renewed his contract a few months ago.

The expectation is that this will happen after the premiere of Black Adam, but this exit was almost anticipated.

The site says that Hamada was not happy with the news of Batgirl’s cancellation, and went so far as to consult a lawyer for termination of contract at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Sources point out that the heads of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Michael DeLuca and Pam Abdywho are overseeing DC until Zaslav establishes a new leadership (in the style of Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios), informed Hamada at a recent test screening that ‎‎Batgirl would be shelved.

Hamada was upset that he had not been consulted, and expressed concern about the impact this would have on the relationship with those involved in the project.

It is worth remembering that no member of the creative team, either behind the scenes or the cast, received this information in advance.

Everyone “knew” from the press.

Hamada took over the leadership of the brand in 2018 during a troubled period, where he stopped focusing on DC Extended Universe fully connected, and followed up with independent projects.

One important factor: Don’t confuse this Wamada-led brand with the newly created independent film studio.

Recently, David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, announced at a shareholders’ meeting that there is a team planning to “approximately ten years” of stories involving DC’s main heroes and villains, such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

The great inspiration comes from marvel studiosthe main competitor, which achieved a real empire under the leadership of Alan Horn, Bob Iger and Kevin Feige.

No wonder Horn will act as a consultant to this administration.