Wanessa Camargo is surprised to see a fan dressed as Dado Dolabella: “Most beautiful thing”

Entertainment

The fan was inspired by the costume that the actor wore in the video "Apaixonada por Você", by Wanessa Camargo, which was released in 2000.

Photo 1: Reproduction/Instagram Wanessa Camargo – Photo 2: Reproduction/Instagram Dado Dolabella
The singer Wanessa Camargo was surprised by a fan during a trip to Rio de Janeiro. While on her way to a recording at “Caldeirão”, she met a fan at the entrance to the studios. He was dressed as Dado Dolabella, who Wanessa Camargo is dating.

The fan was inspired by the costume that the actor wore in the video “Apaixonada por Você”, by Wanessa Camargo, which was released in 2000. At the time, the two were dating for the first time. They resumed their relationship this year, shortly after the singer ended her marriage to Marcus Buaiz.

The moment was published on social media and gained great repercussion. The images show that Wanessa was very surprised to see the fan. “Guys, what kind of preparation was that? The most beautiful thing”, said the singer, who added: “She even put on the glasses”. The fan even sang the song with her.

In the recording of the clip, the actor wore a white outfit, sunglasses with yellow lenses, curly hair and an angel’s wing. In the fan post, he commented that Wanessa is special in his life. “Ah, Wanessa, it’s always so good to see you… I missed your incredible and unique energy. I love you!”, he said.

