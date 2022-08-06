Watch out! New scam using Auxílio Brasil; understand

Apparently, there is a new type of coup involving social benefits from the federal government. Criminals are using a fake app with the name of the Brazil aid. In short, they use web pages with program data. The aim is to attract people who are looking for information about the benefits.

In addition, the criminals were also able to include eight fake apps in the Play Store with the name of Auxílio Brasil, created with the aim of stealing data from users of the benefit.

It is worth noting that this movement is not new in the national territory, since previously the same “tactic” was used to steal data from Emergency Aid. According to Erica Brito Bakonyi, a researcher at the Center for Technology and Society (CTS) at FGV Direito Rio, “there needs to be a government campaign to help people and show the risks of fraud. Otherwise, data leaks and scams will continue.”

In addition, according to Alessandro Magalhães, Cyber ​​Security Manager at Mazars, “people need to have a critical analysis of the permissions that apps require to release functions, such as access to personal photo albums, social networks, contacts. These are situations in which the person needs to stop to analyze”.

Finally, as Caixa Econômica Federal points out, the beneficiary who already receives the aid does not need to download any type of application, as the payment is made using the same system as Bolsa Família. However, if it is necessary to consult the application in other cases, the correct link is here.