Wearing white leggings at the gym, Mulher Melão shows why they compare her volume to fruit

The academy stopped! Renata Frisson, better known as Mulher Melão, made her fans happy by sharing a more than flashy photo on her Instagram this Thursday afternoon (04).

+ Melão Woman debuts new “leaked” lingerie in OnlyFans rehearsal: “This one is free”

“Workout day”, wrote the muse in the caption of the publication. In the photo, Mulher Melão stands in front of the mirror wearing white leggings and, of course, not to disappoint her more than 1.6 million followers, she turned to show off her famous volume.

“This woman has no way, her heart stops even without an appealing photo”, joked a fan when he came across the print on Twitter. “I didn’t even want to be so bold, but if the Melon Woman is single and so am I, it can only be fate”, pointed out another.

After entering adult platforms, Mulher Melão conquers its first million

During an interview with Quem magazine, Mulher Melão revealed that she managed to earn her first million after producing content on adult platforms by subscription.

“It’s a passion to make sexy photos. I’m number one in Brazil! I like making characters, messing with the public’s imagination, especially male ones. It’s a talent, a gift to mess with their heads!”, said Mulher Melão.

“I was too happy. You have to think about the future and focus. Gave myself a year old car from OnlyFans. I left him at the dealership for almost 40 days, because I couldn’t drive”, he celebrated.

