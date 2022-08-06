what are the risks for children and how to protect them

Suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox in children call attention to care against the disease in this age group. In Ceará, at least four children between the ages of six and 11 are suspected of having Monkeypox. Pregnant women, children under eight and immunosuppressed are at risk for monkeypox.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease can be more serious in children. This understanding is based on information from patients in regions of the African continent, where the virus is endemic. But it remains to be seen whether the trend will be repeated in countries currently being affected by outbreaks.

According to pediatric infectious disease specialist Robério Leite, adjunct professor of Pediatrics at the Faculty of Medicine of the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) and director of the Ceará Regional Office of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm-CE), there is no well-defined evidence in this regard, but, probably, children are more vulnerable to the virus.

“Cases of Monkeypox in Africa showed a higher risk of complications from the disease in children under 8 years old. Probably, this must be related to an immaturity of the immune system”, he details.

In the current scenario, how to protect them from the risk of infection? According to the pediatric infectious disease specialist, the early identification and isolation of individuals with the disease represents a more accessible way of prevention at any age at the moment.

“The vaccine, when available, can be a prevention and blocking strategy after contact with a confirmed case. There is also the possibility of using specific immunoglobulin and antiviral drugs”, he adds.

Especially during childhood, the symptoms of monkeypox can be confused with those of other illnesses such as chickenpox or measles. But the professor explains that there are some peculiarities of the Monkeypox clinical picture that can help to differentiate these diseases.

“I would highlight bullous and vesicular lesions with a greater distribution on the extremities and face, than on the central axis of the body, not sparing the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, they are painful and the fact that they are in the same evolutionary stage in an area close to the skin”, he differentiates.

Leite highlights another aspect: in chickenpox, for example, the distribution of lesions is the inverse of what occurs in Monkeypox and the lesions are at different stages of evolution in a nearby area of ​​skin. In case of appearance of lesion similar to any disease of the type, medical attention should be sought.

He adds that the information that a child who develops compatible lesions has had recent contact with a suspected individual can be a fundamental clue to the diagnosis.

The treatment of infected people involves support for clinical manifestations, such as antipyretics and good hydration, and the use of a specific antiviral. He points out that “the issue is the global difficulty in accessing antiviral and vaccine, due to the rapid global escalation of cases and lack of stocks”.

Recommendation for pregnant, postpartum and lactating women

This week, the Ministry of Health issued a technical note in which it recommends the use of masks for pregnant and lactating women and with newborn babies to prevent monkeypox.

The recommendations of the folder warn that the clinical picture of pregnant women has similar characteristics to that of other people. However, in this group, the severity of the disease may be greater. Note guides that pregnant, postpartum and lactating women should stay away from people who have fever and skin lesions.

What do we know about the disease?

How is it transmitted?

– Mainly through large respiratory droplets. As droplets cannot travel far, prolonged personal contact is required;

– Body fluids, contact with an injury or indirect contact with the material of the injury;

– Through the bite of animals that carry the virus or consumption of these.

How to prevent yourself?

– Avoiding contact with people with a suspected case and objects that these people have used, as well as animals that may be sick;

– Use of protective mask and distance.

What are the main symptoms?

– The disease has an incubation period that can vary from 5 to 21 days;

– The febrile stage of the disease usually lasts from 1 to 3 days (fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle pain and lack of energy);

– The rash stage, lasting 2 to 4 weeks (lesions progress from macules — flat-based lesions — to papules — raised, firm, painful lesions).

How serious is monkeypox?

– In addition to lower transmission, the lethality of monkeypox is also much lower compared to human smallpox. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the mortality rate of the most recently emerged disease is 3% to 6%. The mortality of human smallpox reached 30%, depending on the organ.

– In general, patients take medication only to treat symptoms such as headache and fever. More serious cases can occur in pregnant women, the elderly, children and people who have diseases that decrease immunity.

Are there vaccines available that protect against the disease?

– Vaccines against smallpox (human) also protect against monkeypox. With the eradication of the disease in the world, in 1980, the vaccine was no longer applied. People who were vaccinated more than 40 years ago against smallpox may still have some protection;

– Some countries in Europe and North America have already started to vaccinate some population groups. The Ministry of Health reported that it is in contact with entities linked to the World Health Organization (WHO) to acquire the immunizer. (with agencies)

