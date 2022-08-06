what happens if the benefit is blocked?

Check out what the government says and cases where it happens

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank customer gets a tattoo to thank the limit of R$ 50

Recently, the government approved the possibility of making a payroll loan with the value of Auxílio Brasil. And therefore, those who have access to the benefit can apply for credit and pay the amounts with discounts on the installment of the program.

In August, millions of people will receive the amounts, including an increase. This is because, with the approval of the PEC das Bondades, Auxílio Brasil will increase from R$ 400 to R$ 600 by the month of December. But what if the aid is blocked, who pays the payroll loan debt?

What happens if the government blocks your Brazil Aid?

Thus, to understand the situation, it is necessary to say that the blocked benefit is a common situation. Many people, when consulting Auxílio Brasil, realize that they had the amount blocked. But why does this happen? Well, the most common reason is the outdated registration in Cadúnico. That’s because this is the database used by the government to determine who gets the money.

Thus, if the government finds inconsistencies, it can block the payment of Auxílio Brasil. So, whenever there is any change in your data, make the change also in CadÚnico. In addition, another reason is the failure to comply with some requirement to continue receiving, such as school attendance on time and full vaccination, for example.

The 5 best credit cards to accumulate points and live unforgettable experiences

In these cases, just solve the problem, if possible. In the case of registration, for example, the CadÚnico update must be done in person by the Family Manager at the city hall of your city.

What if by chance you lose the benefit altogether? So far, the federal government has not provided any information about what will happen to the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan in these cases. It is likely that the debt will be assumed by the bank in question, which will charge the beneficiary, but nothing has been decided. In addition, it may be possible to make the portability to another bank, if it offers better conditions.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock.com