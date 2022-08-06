What will be the rate of return on investments with Selic at 13.75%?

Understand, in this article, how the profitability of fixed income assets will be after the rise of the Selic rate to 13.75%!

On August 3, 2022, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) readjusted the Selic rate from 13.25% to 13.75%. This increase directly impacts the profitability of fixed income assets. Understand!

What is the Selic rate?

The Selic is the basic interest rate, that is, the reference for the calculation of most of the amounts added to loans and financing. Thus, when it increases, credit modalities become more expensive. When it falls, they are cheap.

The purpose behind the increase in the Selic rate is to slow down the economy, preventing inflation from reaching very high levels. Its variation also affects the profitability of fixed income investments, such as Treasury Selic and CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário).

What is the new profitability of fixed income investments?

Every 45 days, the Copom meets to decide whether the Selic rate will increase, decrease or remain unchanged. At the most recent meeting, it was decided to raise the index from 13.25% to 13.75%. This was the 12th consecutive increase in the basic interest rate. Check, below, the average annual profitability of the main fixed income assets, based on simulations in the investment search engine Yubb published by g1:

CBD: 10.24% to 15.70%;

Treasury Selic: 13.65%;

LC (Bill of Exchange): 16.35%;

LCI (Mortgage Letter of Credit): 13.75%;

LCA (Agribusiness Letter of Credit): 13.35%;

RDB (Bank Deposit Receipt): 15.80%;

Incentive debenture: 15.55%.

Savings, on the other hand, will not change its profitability, since its yield only changes when the Selic rate is below 8.5%. In these cases, the return will be 70% of the Selic rate + the reference rate (TR). When the basic interest rate is above 8.5%, as is the case, savings will yield only 0.5% + TR.

