WhatsApp: New feature promises to prevent accounts from being hacked

O Whatsapp is developing a feature to protect users from unauthorized logins or hacking attempts. It was found in the beta version for android an update that asks the user to verify the authenticity of an access attempt on another device by confirming the device name and the time the operation took place.

According to what has been discovered, the functionality will serve as a last resort in the fight against unauthorized access, very valid in cases where the verification code is violated. In summary, the notice in the app will ask for a confirmation to “move the WhatsApp account to another cell phone” and, subsequently, will allow access to be rejected or authorized.

However, so far it is not known how the feature will work. Therefore, it is possible that the alert is issued when the main device is turned on, or without the need for the cell phone to authorize or not the migration of the account. However, it is not yet clear the need to enable the security layer in the application settings.

Resource under development

As it is still in the development phase, the tool is not available to testers. In addition, as it is considered an innovative feature for WhatsApp, the company must want to officially announce it.

In any case, before it is released, the function must arrive in the iOS version of the application. For the WhatsApp Webthe feature should not be made available as the device has lower priority in messenger account management.

How to recover your blocked WhatsApp account

WhatsApp provides two-step verification to further secure the account in the app. Although the data is protected with encryption, criminals repeatedly manage to hack and clone the account.

However, when this happens, the messenger system performs an account blocking procedure simultaneously. Thus, criminals are unable to access user information.

Therefore, to recover the ‘stolen’ account, it is necessary to enter WhatsApp with the phone number and verify the user with a six-digit passkey, received by SMS.

Once this is done, the attacker using the account will be logged out immediately, since the extra security code indicates the true owner of the account.

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp is blocked for 12 hours. After this period, the account can be used again.