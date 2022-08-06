where are the musicians of the Sexteto do Jô

In his TV shows, Jô Soares was never alone. The presenter, who died yesterday at the age of 84, had the company of musicians handpicked by him.

Jô’s sextet was formed along with the presenter’s departure to Globo, in 2000. Before, at SBT, the group had started as a quartet, and then a quintet.

The musical group was formed by Derico (sax), Bira (bass), Miltinho (drums), Tomati (guitar), Chico Oliveira (trumpet) and conductor Osmar (keyboards).

“The gags and the jokes started appearing as the program developed. So, I started to try to create a character for each of them”, said Jô in an interview with the website Memória Globo.

Derico, who knows everything; Bira, who has that laugh that is a gift, and so on. As the program is being made, this will change. Jo Soares

The games that the presenter played with the members made the sextet an attraction apart from both “Jô Soares Onze e Meia”, on SBT, and “Programa do Jô”, on Globo.

In 2015, musicians Chiquinho and Tomati left the attraction and the band returned to being a quartet. Jô’s last show, on December 16, 2016, also ended the musicians’ career as a quartet.

Currently, most musicians are active in solo careers or in other groups. See where each one is going:

bira

The musician Bira, who was part of Jô’s sextet Image: Reproduction

The bassist famous for his loud laughs that often made Jô Soares interrupt interviews to laugh together died on December 22, 2019, at age 85, victim of a stroke.

Bira, whose given name was Ubirajara Penacho dos Reis, became famous for following the presenter for 29 years on television, both on SBT and on Globo. He was one of the band members that Jô interacted with the most.

Chico Oliveira

The trumpeter Chico Oliveira, the Chiquinho of the Sexteto do Jô Image: Playback/Instagram

The trumpeter, affectionately called Chiquinho by the presenter, now teaches trumpet lessons. He also continues to perform throughout Brazil in solo performances or with groups such as Chico Oliveira Trumpet and Friends and Trio Nota Jazz.

Interestingly, on the eve of Jô Soares’ death, the trumpeter had posted a nostalgic photo of Jô’s sextet on his Instagram, where he is active and posts videos of his performances, in addition to promoting his course.

In saying goodbye to Jô Soares, Chiquinho wrote: “It’s been so many years together, with unforgettable stories. His legacy as an artist is eternal, and so is our friendship. Thank you very much, my friend Jô.”

deric

Derico Sciotti cries live when talking about Jô Soares Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

Saxophonist Derico Sciotti was another character in the sextet with whom Jô interacted a lot. The host called him a “random subject advisor” when he asked for his comments on news he read on the show.

The musician even cried when talking about the passing of his friend, whom he considered as a father:

“It’s very sad. I spent 28 years there, half of my life working with Jô. I’m 56 years old and I’ve been working with him for 28 years, he’s an incredible person, he was a kind of a father. I had wonderful moments with him. taught me everything”, said Derico to “Bom Dia SP”, on Globo.

In 2019, Derico had a program called “Na Estrada com Derico”, available on Globoplay, in which he travels through cities with a food truck that has a stage on which he performs his songs. The project continues with the name Derico Music Truck. The saxophonist also performs in concerts and gives music workshops throughout Brazil.

miltinho

Drummer Miltinho, from Sexteto do Jô, in an interview with TVJF Image: Reproduction/TVJF

The 85-year-old drummer remains active. In an interview with TVJF, from Juiz de Fora, the musician said that after the end of the “Programa do Jô”, in 2016, he continued playing in a trio with two pianists, who have since passed away.

Currently, he plays alone with a repertoire “of 10 million songs”, as he said in the interview, in the project “Sua Batera e Suas Músicas”, in addition to giving workshops and lectures.

Miltinho was also a professor at the Universidade Livre de Música, in São Paulo. He currently lives with his wife and 16 dogs.

Osmar Barutti

The pianist Osmar Barutti Image: Reproduction

Conductor Osmar Barutti continues to work as a pianist, composer and arranger. Like other members of Sexteto do Jô, he also performs throughout Brazil.

In 2019, he went on tour with singer Alba Santos, performing at venues such as Blue Note SP and TV shows.

tomato

guitarist Tomati Image: Reproduction

Based in the United States since 2020, guitarist Tomati continues to live off music.

According to his official website, the musician plays with the Tomati Friend’s Band, the Bossa Fusion Duo with singer Michelle Spinelli, as well as playing and recording with local musicians and bands such as Thomas C. Alexander’s World Music Earth Code, the pop band Spider Cherry by singer Nathan Mercado.

In addition to the shows, Tomati also teaches Brazilian guitar at the Brazza Music Center, in Florida. During the pandemic, the guitarist also recorded a series of interviews on his YouTube channel, including with former members of the sextet, with Derico.