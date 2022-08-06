where to watch, lineups, schedule and refereeing

Corinthians returns to the field this Saturday (6th) for the 21st round of the Brasileirão, when they visit Avaí at the Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis, at 7pm. Thinking about maintaining the vice-leadership and the pursuit of the leader and rival Palmeiras, Timão should have an alternative team, aiming at the decisive confrontation against Flamengo next Tuesday (9), for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.

In the first round, Corinthians won 3-0 at Neo Química Arena, with three goals from Róger Guedes.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on the Premiere channel, and you can also follow it in real time on UOL Score.

Stadium and time

The match will take place at Ressacada, in Florianópolis, at 19:00 (Brasília time).

Arbitration

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA/GO)

Auxiliaries: Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA/GO) and Bruno Boschilia (FIFA/PR)

Video referee: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

embezzlement

Avaí’s only absence is Morato, who has been out for a month due to injury. The new addition to the team should be midfielder Bruno Silva, who was suspended in the previous round.

Corinthians has three important absences: Adson (undisclosed reason), Maycon (foot fracture) and Willian (thigh tendonitis) did not travel to Florianópolis. Reserve goalkeeper Carlos Miguel misses another game for having tested positive for covid-19. The good news is the return of Renato Augusto.

Likely teams

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Bruno Méndez and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon; Adson, Gustavo Mosquito and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira.

HAWAII: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Arthur Chaves and Cortez; Bruno Silva, Raniele and Eduardo; Nathanael (Muriqui), Pottker and Bissoli. Technician: Eduardo Baroca

Latest results

Avaí opens the round in 16th place, with 21 points, and comes from three consecutive defeats in the Brasileirão, the most recent being 3-1 to América-MG. Corinthians is runner-up with 38 points, four below the leader Palmeiras, and comes from a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo in Libertadores.