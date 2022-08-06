Where’s my Pix, Nubank? Customers complain about missing money from accounts

Did you make a Pix for your Nubank account, but the money didn’t arrive? Join the group. Customers complain on social media this Friday (5) that transfers made to their accounts are not being computed in the balances in the Nubank application.

The cause of the instability is not yet known, but Nubank sent an official note saying that it regrets the problem.

“Nubank regrets what happened and informs that it is working so that operations are fully normalized as soon as possible”, says the statement sent by the press office.

This week, Nubank announced an update to the app to make it more customizable and interactive. Now it is divided into three areas (transactions, planning and shopping) and it is possible to put a picture on the profile.

I made a pix from nubank to another account, the pix gave an error – according to them – and it didn’t go to the other account, but IT LEFT my account 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Camija (@camijamelo) August 5, 2022

the pix is ​​supposed to be an instant payment, to be in the account at the same time, but the @nubank don’t understand it. I’ve been waiting 20 minutes for the money to fall into my account because of this buggy bank. what hate — diego (@matandodiego) August 5, 2022

Nubank is slutty kkskakakak I made the pix, debited the account and dps said it was an error 🤡 — Sena (@_osena) August 5, 2022

I just made a pix transfer to my Nubank account and the money still hasn’t fallen (feeling of desperation pic.twitter.com/Wgzx1nf7yc — RayssE, not RayssA (@GomesRaysse) August 5, 2022

But it’s not just Nubank that has had problems. In recent days, other banks have experienced instabilities. Yesterday it was the turn of the application of the C6 Bank being down in the morning, causing inconvenience to customers.

But the absence seems to have lasted a short time, since around 9:30 am the press office of C6 Bank reported that the bank’s services were already operating normally.

It is worth remembering that C6 Bank leads the number of complaints at the Central Bank.

Last week, the Santander spent practically a whole day without working, but the problem wasn’t just in the app. Customers reported inability to access accounts even at ATMs and branches.