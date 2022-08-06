Who goes? Globo defines team that travels to Qatar for World Cup; experienced narrator stays in Brazil and surprises

THE Globe defined its team that goes to Qatar to cover the world cup of 2022. Among the narrators, Galvão Bueno and Luís Roberto are on the team and will broadcast directly from the host country. Cleber Machado, the broadcaster’s experienced narrator, is the surprise to be left out of the list. He will narrate the departures of the studios in Brazil.

– Jô Soares, Brazilian entertainment icon and Fluminense fan, dies

In addition to Cleber, narrator Renata Silveira will also narrate the games directly from Globo’s studios.

The broadcaster will also bring commentators Caio Ribeiro, Roger Flores, Junior and Ana Thais Matos to Qatar. In the team that will remain in Brazil, Paulo Nunes, Richarlyson and Ricardinho are among those called up.

Among the reporters, Eric Faria and Kiko Menezes will also stamp their passport to Qatar. For the transmissions of the Cup matches on Globoplay, Tiago Leifert and Fernanda Colombo will follow in Brazil.

On SporTV, narrators Luiz Calor Junior and Milton Leite go to Qatar. Already in the remote transmissions are Everaldo Marques, Jader Rocha and Rogério Correa. In the team of reporters, Gabriela Ribeiro and Guilherme Pereira are scheduled to travel to the country of the Cup.

The World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18, and will feature the first match of the Brazil on Thursday, November 24, against Serbia, at 16:00 Brasilia time.

See the complete list of the Globo team:



TEAM QATAR

Narrators and commentators – TV Globo

Galvão Bueno

Luis Roberto

Ana Thais Matos

Caio Ribeiro

Junior

Roger Flores

Narrators and commentators – Sportv

Luiz Carlos Junior

Milton Leite

Ledio Carmona

Graphite

Paulo Vinicius Coelho

Pedrinho

Events production

Júlio Cesar Bueno

Carlos Henrique Mendonça

Football Events

Fabio Sanches

Pedro Ribeiro



Cup planning

Marcela Zaiden

Andrea Alves

Claudio Rolim

Margarida Rodrigues

Mariana Mello

roof top management

Ricardo Bereicoa



Brazilian National Team

reporting manager

Priscila Carvalho

reporters

Débora Gares

Eric Faria

Gabriela Ribeiro

Guilherme Pereira

Kiko Menezes



repcines

Alvaro Sant’Anna

Marcelo Bastos

Ulisses Mendes



producers

Marcio Iannacca

Victor Pozella

ge.globo producers

Bruno Cassucci

Cahê Mota

Raphael Zarko

special producer

João Ramalho

Live Teams

Carol Barcellos

Felipe Andreoli

Karine Alves

Fabiano Sperandio

Flavio Henrique

Rai Oliveira

Giovanna Biotto

Paloma Fukusig



Other selections

reporting manager

Luciano Mello

reporters

Carlos Gil

Edgar Alencar

Edson Viana

Felipe Brisolla

Guto Rabelo

Julia Guimarães

Marcelo Courrege

Pedro Bassan



repcines

Beto Kaulino

Edu Bernardes

Jonathan Santos

Júlio Aguiar

Luís Soncini

Ronaldo Goncalo

producers

Ivan Raupp

Mauricio Oliveira

Rafael Honorio

Rodrigo Araújo

ge.globo producers

Daniel Mundim

Martin Fernandez



Copa Central Team + EE

Lucas Gutierrez

Henrique Arcoverde

Globoplay team (doc Galvão)

Rafael Carneiro

Vanessa Santilli

CAST IN BRAZIL

Narrators and commentators – TV Globo

Cleber Machado

Gustavo Villani

Renata Silveira

Ricardo

Paulo Nunes

richarlyson

+ guests

Narrators and commentators – Sportv

Everaldo Marques

Jader Rocha

Julio Oliveira

Natalia Lara

Rogerio Correa

Mauricio Noriega

Renata Mendonça

PC Vasconcellos

Alexandre Lozetti

Fabio Jr

+ guests



Whistle Center

Janette Archangel

PC Oliveira

Salvio Spinola

Sandro Meira Ricci

Globoplay broadcast

Tiago Leifert

Fernanda Colombo

+ guests

Programs – TV Globo

Cup Center

Alex Escobar

+ guests



Spectacular sport

Barbara Coelho

Tiago Medeiros

Globe Sports

Tiago Medeiros



Programs – Sportv

Qatar national team

André Rizek

Marcelo Barreto

+ guests

Exchange of Passes

Felipe Diniz

Barbara Coelho

Carlos Eduardo Mansur

+guests



It’s in the Cup

Magno Navarro

Igor Rodrigues

+ guests

Sportv News

Mariana Fontes

André Loffredo

Luiz Teixeira

Camila Carelli

Essay

Gabriela Moreira