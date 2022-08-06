Who goes? Globo defines team that travels to Qatar for World Cup; experienced narrator stays in Brazil and surprises

THE Globe defined its team that goes to Qatar to cover the world cup of 2022. Among the narrators, Galvão Bueno and Luís Roberto are on the team and will broadcast directly from the host country. Cleber Machado, the broadcaster’s experienced narrator, is the surprise to be left out of the list. He will narrate the departures of the studios in Brazil.
– Jô Soares, Brazilian entertainment icon and Fluminense fan, dies
In addition to Cleber, narrator Renata Silveira will also narrate the games directly from Globo’s studios.
The broadcaster will also bring commentators Caio Ribeiro, Roger Flores, Junior and Ana Thais Matos to Qatar. In the team that will remain in Brazil, Paulo Nunes, Richarlyson and Ricardinho are among those called up.
Among the reporters, Eric Faria and Kiko Menezes will also stamp their passport to Qatar. For the transmissions of the Cup matches on Globoplay, Tiago Leifert and Fernanda Colombo will follow in Brazil.
On SporTV, narrators Luiz Calor Junior and Milton Leite go to Qatar. Already in the remote transmissions are Everaldo Marques, Jader Rocha and Rogério Correa. In the team of reporters, Gabriela Ribeiro and Guilherme Pereira are scheduled to travel to the country of the Cup.
The World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18, and will feature the first match of the Brazil on Thursday, November 24, against Serbia, at 16:00 Brasilia time.
See the complete list of the Globo team:
TEAM QATAR
Narrators and commentators – TV Globo
Galvão Bueno
Luis Roberto
Ana Thais Matos
Caio Ribeiro
Junior
Roger Flores
Narrators and commentators – Sportv
Luiz Carlos Junior
Milton Leite
Ledio Carmona
Graphite
Paulo Vinicius Coelho
Pedrinho
Events production
Júlio Cesar Bueno
Carlos Henrique Mendonça
Football Events
Fabio Sanches
Pedro Ribeiro
Cup planning
Marcela Zaiden
Andrea Alves
Claudio Rolim
Margarida Rodrigues
Mariana Mello
roof top management
Ricardo Bereicoa
Brazilian National Team
reporting manager
Priscila Carvalho
reporters
Débora Gares
Eric Faria
Gabriela Ribeiro
Guilherme Pereira
Kiko Menezes
repcines
Alvaro Sant’Anna
Marcelo Bastos
Ulisses Mendes
producers
Marcio Iannacca
Victor Pozella
ge.globo producers
Bruno Cassucci
Cahê Mota
Raphael Zarko
special producer
João Ramalho
Live Teams
Carol Barcellos
Felipe Andreoli
Karine Alves
Fabiano Sperandio
Flavio Henrique
Rai Oliveira
Giovanna Biotto
Paloma Fukusig
Other selections
reporting manager
Luciano Mello
reporters
Carlos Gil
Edgar Alencar
Edson Viana
Felipe Brisolla
Guto Rabelo
Julia Guimarães
Marcelo Courrege
Pedro Bassan
repcines
Beto Kaulino
Edu Bernardes
Jonathan Santos
Júlio Aguiar
Luís Soncini
Ronaldo Goncalo
producers
Ivan Raupp
Mauricio Oliveira
Rafael Honorio
Rodrigo Araújo
ge.globo producers
Daniel Mundim
Martin Fernandez
Copa Central Team + EE
Lucas Gutierrez
Henrique Arcoverde
Globoplay team (doc Galvão)
Rafael Carneiro
Vanessa Santilli
CAST IN BRAZIL
Narrators and commentators – TV Globo
Cleber Machado
Gustavo Villani
Renata Silveira
Ricardo
Paulo Nunes
richarlyson
+ guests
Narrators and commentators – Sportv
Everaldo Marques
Jader Rocha
Julio Oliveira
Natalia Lara
Rogerio Correa
Mauricio Noriega
Renata Mendonça
PC Vasconcellos
Alexandre Lozetti
Fabio Jr
+ guests
Whistle Center
Janette Archangel
PC Oliveira
Salvio Spinola
Sandro Meira Ricci
Globoplay broadcast
Tiago Leifert
Fernanda Colombo
+ guests
Programs – TV Globo
Cup Center
Alex Escobar
+ guests
Spectacular sport
Barbara Coelho
Tiago Medeiros
Globe Sports
Tiago Medeiros
Programs – Sportv
Qatar national team
André Rizek
Marcelo Barreto
+ guests
Exchange of Passes
Felipe Diniz
Barbara Coelho
Carlos Eduardo Mansur
+guests
It’s in the Cup
Magno Navarro
Igor Rodrigues
+ guests
Sportv News
Mariana Fontes
André Loffredo
Luiz Teixeira
Camila Carelli
Essay
Gabriela Moreira