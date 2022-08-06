Who is Nathan? See characteristics of the Santos reinforcement and how was his time in Portugal

Santos has a new right-back for the remainder of the season. This is the young Nathan Santos. The 20-year-old athlete, who was at Boavista, in Portugal, was permanently hired by Peixe and signed a contract valid until December 31, 2026.

But who is Nathan? To know a little more about the boy and to know how was his passage through Europe, the Sports Gazette spoke with journalist António Mendes, from Record, from Portugal.

From Vasco’s base to Portuguese football

Nathan arrived at Boavista in 2020, on loan from Vasco. For the Rio de Janeiro club, he didn’t even play professionally. His beginnings in Europe were difficult, as expected. He was just 19 at the time and, to gain momentum, was integrated into the under-23 squad, where he played nine games and scored one goal.

After this adaptation phase, the right side rose to the main team and played 15 matches.

Features

Nathan drew attention, mainly, for his speed. He is a very offensive full-back, but he had some difficulties defending at the beginning. Recently, however, he has managed to improve his defensive side, to the point of establishing himself last season as the undisputed starter in Petit’s team, often as the full-back in a defense set up with a line of three.

In all, Nathan spent two seasons at Boavista. There were 49 games, two goals and three assists. Last season, there were 34 matches, one ball in the net and two passes for goals, numbers that “prove its regularity”.

Departure from Boavista

Plague to start the season, Boavista needed to make some sales to pay debts and unlock FIFA impediment. The Portuguese club has seven reinforcements waiting that have not yet been registered. Thus, Santos’ interest appeared at the right time for the Portuguese board.

The transfer could reach 3 million euros (R$ 15.9 million at the current price) by achieving certain goals, which were not revealed by the teams.

Enough to play?

Nathan arrives to fight for position with Madson and Auro at Alvinegro Praiano. Neither of the two, however, is unanimous in the São Paulo club. In addition, both have a contract only until the end of this year and should not remain.

The trend, however, is that it still takes some time to get back into the rhythm. That’s because his last match was on May 14th. At the time, he played for 26 minutes in Boavista’s 2-2 draw with Tondela, for the Portuguese Championship. The last time he played for 90 minutes was on April 2.

Santos returns to the field this Monday, at 20:00 (Brasília time), against Coritiba, away from home, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. For this game, however, Nathan will not be available yet, as he has not been regularized in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID).

