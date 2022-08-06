Will I receive R$710? See CONSULTA AUXÍLIO BRASIL and the value of AUXÍLIO BRASIL AUGUST

O Brazil aid in August will be released from next week.

Therefore, many program beneficiaries want to know what amount of aid Brazil they will receive, through the consultation Aid Brazil.

But what many do not know is that Dataprev cannot be used to obtain information about the benefit.

That is, there is no consultation Dataprev Auxílio Brasil.

THE consultation Aid Brazil has its own platform. See below how consult Aid Brazil.

Also check:

Query Dataprev;

Dataprev.gov.br consultation;

Dataprev Emergency Aid;

Emergency Aid Consultation;

Emergency Aid;

Consultation Assistance Brazil;

Consultation Dataprev Auxílio Brasil;

Dataprev Auxílio Brasil;

Brazil Assistance Application;

Aid Brazil August;

Brazil Assistance Calendar.

DATAPREV CONSULTATION

THE Dataprev query can be used for Emergency Aid consultation and for information related to the Cadastro Único – CadÚnico.

There are still many doubts about the consultation Dataprev Auxílio Brasilbecause in 2020 and 2021, the site was used to consult the former Bolsa Família.

For this reason, a large part of the Auxílio Brasil public – a program that replaced Bolsa Família – still seeks Dataprev website.

But as already mentioned, the consultation Aid Brazil is currently done through other platforms. See below which ones.

EMERGENCY AID

First, it is important to point out that there is no Emergency Aid 2022.

The amounts that may be available are from old installments that were paid in previous years.

DATAPREV EMERGENCY AID

to make the Emergency Aid consultationthe citizen needs to use a Gov.br account for the Dataprev query.

>>> SEE ALSO: REVEALED when the R$ 600 and R$ 710 installments of Aid Brazil will be paid. Click here and check.

EMERGENCY AID CONSULTATION

THE Emergency Aid consultation can be done by following this step by step:

Access the Dataprev website ;

; Click on “Enter with Gov.br;

Enter the CPF;

Enter the password;

Click on “Login”;

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use data

personal data”, just click on “Authorize”.

If the citizen still has a balance available, the amount will appear on the home screen after the consultation.

AID BRAZIL DATAPREV

Since the end of Bolsa Família, the Dataprev query was destined for the Emergency Aid consultation and for more details related to CadÚnico.

Thus, there is no option for the beneficiary consult Aid Brazil on this platform.

>>> SEE ALSO: BRAZIL AID CALENDAR: Revealed when the portion of BRL 710 will be paid in new date. Click here and check.

BRAZIL AID CONSULTATION

THE consultation Aid Brazil can be done:

Through the Auxílio Brasil app available for Android and IOS systems;

available for Android and IOS systems; Through number 121, from the Ministry of Citizenship. The service is open from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm;

Through number 111, Caixa Econômica. The service is from Monday to Sunday, from 7 am to 10 pm.

AID BRAZIL AUGUST

O Aid Brazil August will be paid in installments of R$ 600 for all families.

>>> SEE ALSO: When will the Auxílio Brasil loan be released? Click here and check.

The new value will be released until December 2022.

Furthermore, there is a portion of BRL 710 available to families enrolled in Auxílio Brasil and Vale Gás.

Payment of Vale Gás is made together with Auxílio Brasil, on the same dates.

Therefore, families can receive the amount of BRL 710 – if they are registered in both.

>>> Click here and see the NEW DATES of payment of Brazil Aid of BRL 600 and BRL 720.

BRAZIL AID CALENDAR