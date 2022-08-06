With Coutinho, Aston Villa loses to Bournemouth in Premier League debut | english football

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on With Coutinho, Aston Villa loses to Bournemouth in Premier League debut | english football 1 Views

With Philippe Coutinho and Diego Carlos in the starting lineup, Aston Villa lost to Bournemouth away from home this Saturday, 2-0, in their debut in the 2022/23 Premier League. Colombian Lerma and Welshman Moore scored the winning goals for the home team.

Lerma opened the scoring in the second minute of play. He took advantage of the rebound inside the area after a corner kick from the right and finished with the left-handed. In the second half, in the 35th minute, Moore headed well after Kelly’s cross from the right: 2-0.

  • See Premier League table
  • Tottenham scores on debut

Philippe Coutinho in action in Aston Villa’s loss to Bournemouth — Photo: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Former Sevilla defender Diego Carlos made his official debut for Aston Villa. Coutinho was also a starter in Steven Gerrard’s team and played until the 36th of the second stage. He left the field with a submission and was replaced by midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Bournemouth, in turn, should have a Brazilian soon: Barcelona’s goalkeeper Neto is close to being announced by the club.

Also this Saturday, Newcastle and Leeds United debuted with victory. The Magpies hosted Nottingham Forest at St. James Park and won 2-0, with goals from Fabian Schär and Callum Wilson, the latter assisted by Brazilian Joelinton. Bruno Guimarães was the starter in the match.

Now without Raphinha, Leeds received Wolverhampton and won 2-1 with goals from the Spanish-Brazilian Rodrigo and Nouri, against. Podence scored for Wolves.

Callum Wilson celebrates Newcastle’s goal against Nottingham Forest after a pass by Brazilian Joelinton (Photo: Russell Cheyne/Reuters)

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Volleyball coach suspected of sexual abuse against athletes in SC is investigated for at least 5 crimes, says police | Santa Catarina

André Testa was arrested on Thursday (4). The coach’s defense said that “pretrial detention is …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved