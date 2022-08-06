With four novelties, Cruzeiro discloses related to duel with Tombense

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/ Cruzeiro Eduardo Brock the big news on the Cruzeiro list

Cruzeiro released, this Friday (5/8), the list with the players related to the duel with Tombense. Coach Paulo Pezzolano will have four new additions, as Ageu, Eduardo Brock, Lus Felipe and Rodolfo will be available this Saturday (6/8), at 7pm, in Mineiro, in a “Clásico Mineiro” valid for the 22nd round of Serie B Brazilian.



The big news is the return of Eduardo Brock. The defender was absent in the 0-0 draw with Brusque, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in the last round, after serving an automatic suspension.

Defender Lus Felipe, midfielder Ageu and striker Rodolfo are once again linked by Paulo Pezzolano. They must start the match on the bench.

Rafa Silva and William Oliveira are also absent. Even recovered and delivered to the transition process to the field, the striker and the midfielder were not related. In addition to them, Raposa will not be able to count on midfielder Joo Paulo and striker Jaj, who are still in the club’s medical department.

Cruzeiro should play with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Rmulo, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles and Matheus Bidu; Stnio, Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

Cruise related

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Sides: Rmulo and Matheus Bidu

Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Luis Felipe, Wagner Leonardo and Z Ivaldo

Midfielders: Ageu, Chay, Daniel Jr., Fernando Canesin, Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles and Pedro Castro

Attackers: Edu, Luvannor, Breno, Rodolfo, Bruno Rodrigues and Stnio