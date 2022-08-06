With Tetê’s goal, Lyon beats Ajaccio in the opening of the French Championship | international football

At the opening of the 2022/23 season of the French Championship, O Lyon beat Ajaccio 2-1 at Parc OL, in a match marked by many cards and expulsions – 7 yellows and 2 reds. The Brazilian Tetê opened the scoring and shone in the first half. Lacazette extended from the penalty spot and Mangani discounted for Ajaccio also in the lime mark. Lyon also had goalkeeper Anthony Lopes sent off in the play that led to the opponent’s goal.

+ check the French Championship table

The first 45 minutes of play held all the excitement of the day. Playing at home, Lyon started the match with better chances and, in the fifth minute, Paquetá was triggered in speed, entered the area, kicked but stopped in the marking. The Brazilians stood out in the beginning of the game, risking rehearsed plays like when Paquetá took a corner from the right with a pass to Tetê, who risked the middle, but giving goalkeeper Leroy time to spread the ball.

The first goal of the season started and ended in Brazil. In the 11th minute, Paquetá started the move by triggering Lepenant, who threw it to Lacazette in the area. The Frenchman dominated the ball and left it to Tetê to finish on the right side. The goal gave Tetê the courage to advance further and, after compatriot Thiago Mendes launched from the defense field, the attacker shot in the area and was knocked down. Penalty for Lyon and Lacazette safely charges from the left side, opposite the goalkeeper.

1 of 1 Tetê scored Lyon’s first goal in the victory over Ajaccio — Photo: Getty Images Tetê scored Lyon’s first goal in the victory over Ajaccio – Photo: Getty Images

Ajaccio looked for reaction in the next play. Mangani throws the ball to El Idrissy who was fouled by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. The archer was expelled. Mangani went for the kick and decreased for the visitors, who still lost Hamouma for taking the second yellow card.