Withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS: check the deadline and how to withdraw the balances that have not been used | Economy

Starting this Saturday (6), Caixa Econômica Federal will start returning to the accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) of the extraordinary withdrawal amounts that were automatically credited to a Caixa Tem digital account, but were not used by the employees. holders.

About R$ 9.2 billion will return to the accounts of the FGTS, duly corrected, in compliance with Law 14.075/2020, according to the public bank. The FGTS yields the equivalent of the reference rate (TR) plus 3% per year.

“As provided for in this legislation, the amounts credited are automatically available for movement by the worker for a period of 90 days, according to a widely publicized payment calendar, and, if they are not withdrawn, they return to the corrected FGTS accounts”, says Caixa. , in note.

Caixa highlights that, throughout the payment schedule, approximately R$ 30.1 billion were released to approximately 43.7 million workers with the right to withdraw. Payments were released until June 15, depending on the worker’s month of birth.

The workers who handled the Extraordinary Loot, in any amount, will not have the remaining balance returned to their accounts. FGTSwith the available balance remaining in the Caixa Tem account.

Although the money goes back to the FGTS, workers who have not withdrawn will have a new opportunity. until December 15ththey will be able to request the credit again, with the money being transferred to Caixa Tem within 15 days.

The withdrawal request can be made through the FGTS application. Consultation on Caixa’s website was deactivated a few months ago, leaving only the application as a means of electronic contact.

The FGTS application can be downloaded by cell phone: