WITHDRAWAL of R$ 23.7 billion from PIS/PASEP was released by CAIXA; see who is entitled

THE Federal Savings Bank is releasing R$ 23.7 billion for the PIS/Pasep. The notification was given by the Public Defender’s Office (DPU) and refers to the quotas owed to workers who provided services between 1971 and 1988.

Employees of the private sector and public servants who have exercised remunerated activity in the mentioned period can withdraw the amounts. The determination was signed by the Federal Public Defender and National Defender of Human Rights, André Porciúncula.

“As you know, MPV 946/20 transferred the money from the COTA DO PIS/PASEP to the FGTS. As a result, the benefited people are unable to withdraw the amount that today is R$23.7 billion reais. To this end, we ask that this highly respected institution file a public civil action to oblige Caixa Econômica Federal to personally notify all beneficiaries and heirs who are entitled to withdraw this amount”, declared the defender.

According to Caixa Econômica, most of the amounts that have not yet been withdrawn are the right of people who have died. In this case, the shares can be redeemed by the beneficiary’s heirs and dependents.

The list of dependents and, consequently, heirs is as follows:

Spouse; partner (a) in a stable union;

Non-emancipated child under 21 years of age or with a disability;

Country;

Unemancipated sibling under 21 years of age or with a disability.

Furthermore, the release of PIS/Pasep quotas gives priority in the order mentioned above. However, it will be necessary to prove that you are entitled to the amounts through the documentation requested by Caixa.

How does the PIS/PASEP heir withdrawal work?

It will be necessary to prove the link with the deceased worker and personal identification. At the time, the dependent must present the following documents:

Personal identification document;

Death certificate;

In addition to one of the following vouchers:

Certificate or declaration of dependents entitled to the death pension issued by the INSS; or

Certificate provided by the employer (in the case of a public servant); or

Court order designating the successor/legal representative and Identity Card of the successor/legal representative (in the absence of a certificate of qualified dependents); or

Formal Sharing/Public Writing of Inventory and sharing; or

Written declaration by the dependents or successors, by mutual agreement, declaring that there are no other known dependents or successors and requesting the withdrawal, regardless of inventory, oversharing or judicial authorization.

In short, with respect to accepted identification documents, they can be:

ID card;

Driver’s License (CNH);

Functional Portfolio recognized by Decree;

Military Identity;

Foreigners’ Identity Card;

Passport issued in Brazil or abroad.

How to consult the PIS/PASEP

Citizens can check if they are entitled to PIS/Pasep Quotas through the FGTS application, on the website and for Caixa account holders through Internet Banking Caixa. In these channels it is possible to identify from the name of the employer, who will be registered in both PIS and Pasep.