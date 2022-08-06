XP Inc. awards the best investment firms and advisors

XP Inc. held the 11th edition of the Brazil Advisor Awards on the 4th, an award that recognizes the best offices and investment advisors partners with XP across the country. Faros Private Investimentos, from Rio de Janeiro, was the winner in the “Best Office in Brazil” category. Franco Lawrence De Mello Carpes won as the “Best advisor in the network”.
“It is an honor to reward the entrepreneurs who walk with us to democratize investments, helping customers to access quality financial products and services. They serve as a reference for our entire independent distribution network and put customer satisfaction first”, highlights Guilherme Sant’Anna, partner and director of XP Inc.
Bruno Ballista, partner and head of advisory and customer relations at XP Inc., reinforces the importance of the network to continue revolutionizing the market. “This award is always highly anticipated because it highlights and recognizes the best professionals and offices in an environment of rapid growth. The level of quality is ever higher and we are very happy to see the results of those who grow together with us, leading the transformation of the industry”, he emphasizes.
The event has been held since 2012 and has as criteria the quality of service and the growth of offices. This year, the announcement was again made in person at a ceremony that took place at Parque Ibirapuera and was broadcast live to all offices, advisors accredited to the XP network and guests.
“We are increasingly focused on strengthening our relationship vertical in a very robust way with experiences that strongly aggregate our entire network. That’s why we prepared a super special Brazil Advisor Awards, in which our more than 600 guests felt prestigious and recognized”, highlights Daian Moura, Head of Relationship at XP.
Check below the complete list of Brazil Advisor Awards winners, by category:
Best Office in the Network
Faros Private Investments
best regional offices
North – GPX Invest
Northeast – Athena BGA Investimentos
Midwest – Nexgen Capital
Southeast – Knox Capital Investimentos
South – Nippur Finance Investimentos
Best advisor on the net
Franco Lawrence de Mello Carpes
Fixed Income
Blue3 Investments
Monte Bravo Investimentos
Blackbird Investments
Variable income
Blue3 Investments
Invest Smart Investments
Monte Bravo Investimentos
Alternative Funds
Avel Investments
Choice Investments
Bahia Partners Investimentos
Real Estate Investment Funds
Cms Invest
Olympus Investments
Investpartner Investimentos
structured
Monte Bravo Investimentos
Blue3 Investments
Mess Investments
COE
Mess Investments
Avel Investments
Quattro Investimentos
Exchange
Mess Investments
Monte Bravo Investimentos
Svn Investments
Life insurance
Monte Bravo Investimentos
Blue3 Investments
Mess Investments
pension
Septem Capital
S6 Investments
Petrópolis Invest
ESG
Monte Bravo Investimentos
Svn Investments
Blue3 Investments
cards
Bra Investimentos
Bs Investments
Invest Smart Investments
Credit
Mess Investments
Monte Bravo Investimentos
Blue3 Investments
E15
Mess Investments
Top Investments
Center Investments
P15
Nau Capital Investimentos
Knox Capital Investimentos
Faros Private Investments
Operational Efficiency Seal
Omaha Investments
Kronor Capital Investimentos
Siglo Investimentos
NPS
Office over 5K Clients: RP Capital
Office under 5K Clients: DBV Capital
S20
Storia Capital
HCI Invest
Amalfi Capital
F4 Capital Investments
Be Invest
A7 Capital
Nortus Investimentos
Gamma Capital
The Wall Investimentos
Port Side Capital
Japan Capital
Capse Investments
Nikn Capital
Torus Investments
MoneyMark Investimentos
Modena Private Investments
DBV Capital
Laquila Investimentos
Shp Investimentos
Cronos Investments
G24 (24 largest offices)
Mess Investments
Monte Bravo Investimentos
Blue3 Investments
Faros Private Investments
Knox Capital Investimentos
Guelt Investments
Golden Investments
See Investments
Nippur Finance Investments
Cms Invest
Avel Investments
Blackbird Investments
Release Investments
Manchester Investments
Svn Investments
Center Investments
Petrópolis Invest
Olympus Investments
Nexgen Capital
Choice Investments
RP Capital
Value Investments
investmart
Veedha
TOP 20 Investment Advisors
Aline Franciele Lopes
Franco Lawrence De Mello Carpes
Charles Meyer Susskind
Luiz Claudio Da Silva Junior
Zhu Wuxin
Matheus Nery Da Silva Teixeira
Rodrigo Zauner
Henrique De Bethencourt Costa Carvalho
Ciro Bernardino Biazim
Gabriella Patricia Valadares
Mariana Toffeti Bergamini
Joao Carlos Martinelle Junior
Fabricio Gouveia Porpino
Caroline Santos De Souza
Lucas Dini Leite
Erik Peccei Szaniecki
Pedro Henrique Bessa Lafayette
Cristina Alves De Macedo Ribeiro
Marco Antonio Isidoro Da Silva
Rivia Gabriele Araujo Dos Santos Costa
