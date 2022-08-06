XP Inc. awards the best investment firms and advisors

XP Inc. held the 11th edition of the Brazil Advisor Awards on the 4th, an award that recognizes the best offices and investment advisors partners with XP across the country. Faros Private Investimentos, from Rio de Janeiro, was the winner in the “Best Office in Brazil” category. Franco Lawrence De Mello Carpes won as the “Best advisor in the network”.

“It is an honor to reward the entrepreneurs who walk with us to democratize investments, helping customers to access quality financial products and services. They serve as a reference for our entire independent distribution network and put customer satisfaction first”, highlights Guilherme Sant’Anna, partner and director of XP Inc.

Bruno Ballista, partner and head of advisory and customer relations at XP Inc., reinforces the importance of the network to continue revolutionizing the market. “This award is always highly anticipated because it highlights and recognizes the best professionals and offices in an environment of rapid growth. The level of quality is ever higher and we are very happy to see the results of those who grow together with us, leading the transformation of the industry”, he emphasizes.

The event has been held since 2012 and has as criteria the quality of service and the growth of offices. This year, the announcement was again made in person at a ceremony that took place at Parque Ibirapuera and was broadcast live to all offices, advisors accredited to the XP network and guests.

“We are increasingly focused on strengthening our relationship vertical in a very robust way with experiences that strongly aggregate our entire network. That’s why we prepared a super special Brazil Advisor Awards, in which our more than 600 guests felt prestigious and recognized”, highlights Daian Moura, Head of Relationship at XP.

Check below the complete list of Brazil Advisor Awards winners, by category:

Best Office in the Network

Faros Private Investments

best regional offices

North – GPX Invest

Northeast – Athena BGA Investimentos

Midwest – Nexgen Capital

Southeast – Knox Capital Investimentos

South – Nippur Finance Investimentos

Best advisor on the net

Franco Lawrence de Mello Carpes



Fixed Income

Blue3 Investments

Monte Bravo Investimentos

Blackbird Investments

Variable income

Blue3 Investments

Invest Smart Investments

Monte Bravo Investimentos

Alternative Funds

Avel Investments

Choice Investments

Bahia Partners Investimentos

Real Estate Investment Funds

Cms Invest

Olympus Investments

Investpartner Investimentos

structured

Monte Bravo Investimentos

Blue3 Investments

Mess Investments

COE

Mess Investments

Avel Investments

Quattro Investimentos

Exchange

Mess Investments

Monte Bravo Investimentos

Svn Investments

Life insurance

Monte Bravo Investimentos

Blue3 Investments

Mess Investments

pension

Septem Capital

S6 Investments

Petrópolis Invest

ESG

Monte Bravo Investimentos

Svn Investments

Blue3 Investments

cards

Bra Investimentos

Bs Investments

Invest Smart Investments

Credit

Mess Investments

Monte Bravo Investimentos

Blue3 Investments

E15

Mess Investments

Top Investments

Center Investments

P15

Nau Capital Investimentos

Knox Capital Investimentos

Faros Private Investments

Operational Efficiency Seal

Omaha Investments

Kronor Capital Investimentos

Siglo Investimentos

NPS

Office over 5K Clients: RP Capital

Office under 5K Clients: DBV Capital

S20

Storia Capital

HCI Invest

Amalfi Capital

F4 Capital Investments

Be Invest

A7 Capital

Nortus Investimentos

Gamma Capital

The Wall Investimentos

Port Side Capital

Japan Capital

Capse Investments

Nikn Capital

Torus Investments

MoneyMark Investimentos

Modena Private Investments

DBV Capital

Laquila Investimentos

Shp Investimentos

Cronos Investments

G24 (24 largest offices)

Mess Investments

Monte Bravo Investimentos

Blue3 Investments

Faros Private Investments

Knox Capital Investimentos

Guelt Investments

Golden Investments

See Investments

Nippur Finance Investments

Cms Invest

Avel Investments

Blackbird Investments

Release Investments

Manchester Investments

Svn Investments

Center Investments

Petrópolis Invest

Olympus Investments

Nexgen Capital

Choice Investments

RP Capital

Value Investments

investmart

Veedha

TOP 20 Investment Advisors

Aline Franciele Lopes

Franco Lawrence De Mello Carpes

Charles Meyer Susskind

Luiz Claudio Da Silva Junior

Zhu Wuxin

Matheus Nery Da Silva Teixeira

Rodrigo Zauner

Henrique De Bethencourt Costa Carvalho

Ciro Bernardino Biazim

Gabriella Patricia Valadares

Mariana Toffeti Bergamini

Joao Carlos Martinelle Junior

Fabricio Gouveia Porpino

Caroline Santos De Souza

Lucas Dini Leite

Erik Peccei Szaniecki

Pedro Henrique Bessa Lafayette

Cristina Alves De Macedo Ribeiro

Marco Antonio Isidoro Da Silva

Rivia Gabriele Araujo Dos Santos Costa

Invest with the best offices. Open an XP account

related