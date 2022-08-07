301,000 taxi drivers will receive BRL 2,000 in 10 days

The month of August has arrived. People were eager for him to bring in all the new benefit payments created by the benefit PEC. While some were excited about Auxílio Brasil, which had a significant increase, others can’t wait to receive the gas voucher, which has practically doubled in value.

See also: Assistance for Taxi Drivers: drivers who do not have a license can also receive

But do you know who will have plenty of reasons to really celebrate? The two groups of workers who had benefits created just for them. Yes, taxi drivers and truck drivers. The aid will be valid until December.

The new programs are called BEm Truck Driver and BEm Taxi Driver. They seek to help these two classes that have suffered a lot in recent years with the reduction of the profit on your payments.

The main reason for creating these benefits is the fact that the increase in fuel prices has created many problems for workers of this type.

Both taxi drivers and self-employed truckers were taking a hit thanks to fuel costs. No wonder they were making a lot of noise with their complaints. To help with the issue, albeit temporarily, the government released a benefit in the amount of one thousand reais.

The money starts to be paid in August. At least 301,000 drivers are expected to benefit.

This number includes only taxi drivers, as app drivers ended up being left out of the benefit. According to the government, it would be very difficult to manage the information to prove that they work with it.

The main problem would be the fact that the private transport companies would not give the necessary information, so it was easier to register the taxi drivers. With that, they will start receiving it this month, but in a double dose!

The government’s idea is to pay two quotas in August for taxi drivers and truck drivers. Originally, the team would have liked to have started paying the benefit in July, but because of the PEC procedures this was not possible.

To compensate, the current month will receive two quotas, where one refers to the last month. This means that truck drivers and taxi drivers will receive R$ 2 thousand at once. The remaining payments of one thousand reais will go until the end of the year.

It is worth remembering that while the BEm Caminhoneiro begins to be paid on August 9, taxi drivers will have to wait until the second half of August to receive it.

Payment is expected on the 16th of August, and can also be received on the 30th of the same month for those who ended up late in the process. The next installments do not yet have a set date. Everything will be revealed little by little.