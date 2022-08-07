Actor Sirmar Antunes, awarded at the Gramado Film Festival, dies in Porto Alegre | Rio Grande do Sul

The wake will be at the João XVIII cemetery, but there is still no confirmation of time, as the body is still at the Legal Medical Institute. The cause was also not reported.

The Secretary of State for Culture (Sedac), through the State Institute of Cinema (Iecine), also mourned the death of the actor.

“Sirmar Antunes leaves a vast artistic legacy, works that take his talent and contribution to the culture of our state”, cites the folder, in a note.

Born on October 28, 1955, Sirmar was considered one of the main actors in Rio Grande do Sul. With a career spanning 48 years, he has acted in dozens of plays, documentaries and miniseries, in addition to being part of the cast of more than 30 films, such as “O Dia em que Dorival Facerou a Guarda”, “Lua de Outubro”, “Netto Perde Your Soul”, “Country Concert”, “Netto and the Horse Tamer” and “The Lords of War”.

In 2003, he received the title of Personality of the Black Community from the Sociedade Cultural Floresta Aurora, for his outstanding performance in civil society. In 2010, he received the Farroupilha Medal of Merit, the highest honor of the Rio Grande do Sul Legislature, for services rendered to culture and art.

In 2017, he received a tribute at the Alvorada International School Film Festival, which established the Sirmar Antunes Award, with the aim of valuing, encouraging and recognizing film productions and the protagonism of black students. Sirmar Antunes was also the honoree of the first edition of the Festival Cinema Negro em Ação, in 2020.

Last year, he was the winner of the Leonardo Machado Award at the Gramado Film Festival, for his contribution to the audiovisual sector in RS. This year, he joined the Iecine faculty, where he taught the Interpretation for Cinema workshop.