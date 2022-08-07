Admitted to ICU, Susana Vieira evolves well in treatment of Covid-19 sequelae









The actress Susana Vieira is hospitalized in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the CopaStar hospital, in Copacabana, in the south of Rio de Janeiro. At age 79, she is hospitalized for “treatment of pulmonary complications caused by the Covid-19 disease”, according to a medical bulletin released last Friday (5), the latest on her health status.

Also according to the document, Susana Vieira evolves “in a very satisfactory way”, but there is no forecast of discharge. The medical report is signed by doctors Bruno Celoria, technical director of the CopaStar hospital; Roberto Zani, general practitioner; and Davi Henrique Nigri, pulmonologist.

Susana was diagnosed with Covid-19 on July 12 and is treating the sequelae of the disease. Susana’s advice explained that the actress is fine and that she is hospitalized because she has leukemia.

“I am fine. Covid left sequelae in the lung and I needed to do a cycle of venous medication, so I’m hospitalized. As I have leukemia, ICU admission is protocol [Centro de Terapia Intensiva]. With medication and physical therapy, I’ll be home soon,” the actress informed her as soon as she was admitted.













Read the full medical bulletin:



Roberto Zani – Assistant clinician

Davi Henrique Nigri – Assistant Pulmonologist

Bruno Celoria – Technical Director Hospital CopaStar.





