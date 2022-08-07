After controversy, Stênio Garcia appears without a mask with his wife and Fernanda Montenegro

Stênio Garcia and Marilene Saade returned to make a public appearance after the controversy involving a possible aggression by Marielene against the actor. They were seen this Saturday (6) at Teatro XP Investimentos, in Rio de Janeiro. On the occasion, they attended a presentation by Fernanda Montenegro.

During the event, the couple drew attention and appeared to have overcome the controversy. After the presentation, the actor, who recently became involved in controversy due to the use of a face protection mask, made a point of hugging and kissing Fernanda, in addition to posing for the photographers. Stênio and Marilene arrived at the scene wearing masks, but they removed them.

Recently Marilene was accused of mistreatment of the actor after a video went viral on the internet showing the moment she interrupted an interview with her husband for not wearing a protective mask against Covid-19. After the controversy, the two denied having an aggressive relationship.

On stage, Fernanda gave dramatic readings based on the life and work of Nelson Rodrigues, a writer who died in 1980. In her speech, she said that Nelson Rodrigues considered the time he lived to be tragic and epic. In the chronicles she wrote in the 1960s, the journalist carried the past century out of time; he transformed the obvious everyday into transcendental moments. With his work, his controversies and his own biography, the writer has registered himself as one of the most humorous polemicists in the country, the hyperbolic football chronicler and Fluminense fan.