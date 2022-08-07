After hooking José Lucas, Érica despairs about an abortion in Pantanal: “I suffered!”

Advertising Could not load ad

Pantanal has been a great success in plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Bruno Luperi.

After arranging the wedding with José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), Érica will suffer a miscarriage in the next chapters of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. “I had a miscarriage, Dad… This morning! And my mother thought it best for you to be informed before the child’s father!” will say the journalist in conversation with Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach) who will ask the heiress to hide this information from the son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).

It is worth noting that Erica will have a bad conscience in relation to such a secret. “Save that marriage, mother? A hastily arranged marriage… Designed, as usual, to serve my father’s political interests?”, will report the young woman being ‘cheated’ by her mother (Ingrid). “You didn’t betray your fiancé with that pawn thinking about your father’s political interests and, much less, the reputation of this family. Will telling him the truth on the eve of your wedding bring this child back to life, Erica?”, Erica’s mother will end up being sensible.

José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and Érica (Marcela Fetter) in Pantanal

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

