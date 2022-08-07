After online flirting, Arthur Picoli and Larissa Tomásia would have stayed during Israel and Rodolffo show

The influencer had already exposed her interest in the ex-BBB a few days ago

Arthur Picoli and Larissa Tomásia would have stayed during Israel and Rodolffo show
After sending a hint to Arthur Picoli, revealing to be interested in him, it seems that the former participant of the Big Brother Brazil, Larissa Tomasia, made his wish come true. According to the Instagram profile, Gossip of the Daythe couple would have exchanged kisses during a concert Israel and Rodolfo.

On the influencers’ social networks, it is possible to see some photos together, with both enjoying the event and the musical performance of the country duo, which took place in Sao Paulo last Thursday night (4). Along with them were other celebrities.

This occurred after Larissa sent a message to Arthur during her radio interview. In her speech, the blogger introduced herself to Arthur and questioned the possibility of a kiss between the two. Picoli came to see the message and comment on the publication.

So far, neither of them has come forward to confirm or deny the kisses. On the internet, netizens commented on the ‘unlikely couple’, some even bringing up the name of Arthur’s ex-romance, actress Carla Diaz, stating that they prefer her.

