After resuming relationship with Fábio Audi, Jesuíta Barbosa is caught kissing with another affair, says website

Fábio and Jesuíta were together for 7 years and broke up last year; However, they have recently resumed their relationship.

Jesuit Barbosa became a sensation in the country because of his role as “Jove” in the new version of the soap opera wetland. In addition to his work, the actor became the subject of his love life. Recently, the artist engaged, again, a relationship with photographer Fábio Audi.

However, during the afternoon of yesterday, Friday (5), Barbosa was caught kissing with a mysterious boy, on a beach in Rio de Janeiro. The images generated great repercussion among netizens, who came to speculate about a new relationship of the famous.

According to information from the portal “Extra”, the relationship between Jesuíta and Fábio is open, that is, the two can get involved with other people. The portal also stated that Jove’s interpreter met Cícero, with whom he was on the beach, through a relationship app.

Jesuíta’s new affair is from Porto Alegre. Rio Grande do Sul, but has lived in Rio de Janeiro for two years. The southerner is an art director, producer, photographer, surfer and couturier. According to information from the portal “Observatory of the famous”, the two lovebirds have been in a relationship since April.