After yellowface accusation, Globo cuts scenes from “Cara e Coragem” in a hurry (Photo: Globo/Camila Maia)

Globo had to act quickly on the scenes that would air in Friday’s chapter (5) of “Cara e Coragem”, after accusations of yellowface went viral on social media. In sequence, Paola Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado would be the presenters’ stunt doubles Bruno de Luca and Ana Claraand would appear characterized with references to Asian culture.

Globe’s contractor, Ana Hikari, protagonist of “As Five”, was one of the critics of the scene. On Twitter, the actress shared videos of activists on the subject and used clown emojis to say that she feels that way in the photo of the badge when she sees the network making this type of mistake in its products.

“This emoticon is my picture of the house contract actress badge every time the company does some yellowface/whitewashing/racist approaches and I have to pretend everything is ok. Remembering that this is not a personal attack on any actor or actress , ok? This issue is much bigger than an individual issue”, he justified.

With the negative repercussion, the scene ended up not airing. According to Notícias da TV, Claudia Souto, author of the soap opera, would not have been responsible for writing the scene with Asian elements and, originally, the characters of Paolla and Marcelo would wear leather clothes. However, in images shown in Wednesday’s chapter (3), a temple and costumes that referred to the culture were included.

Ana Hikari’s Activism Background

This was not the first time that Ana Hikari took a stand and caught the station’s attention on her social networks. In 2021, the actress pointed out an error in the program “Mais Você”, presented by Ana Maria Braga. On the occasion, an employee painted his face and reproduced the “yellowface” to honor reporter Juliane Massaoka, of Japanese descent.

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo, the actress says that talking about what bothers her is part of her temperament. “I’ve always been a person who took a stand, regardless of my artistic career. It’s not because I’m hired that I’m going to pass the cloth on to the company, I’m even going to question it!”, she says.

As soon as she entered the station, Hikari confessed that she was afraid of how her opinions would resonate. Later, she understood that it was in Globo’s own interest that she speak up when she saw something problematic.