Amazon and Meta (Facebook) confirmed FREE training for 50,000 Brazilians

Experts are indicating that the best way to enter the job market is through a good resume.

That’s why it’s important to keep an eye out for new free trainings gives Amazon and Meta (formerly Facebook). Understand and learn how the new offers will work!

Meta and Amazon Training Program – Portal Tech

First, did you know that it is possible to gain knowledge from the world’s largest technology companies?

The good news is that it has been officially announced the Tech Portalnew training program from Meta and Amazon Web Services.

According to the information, this new action will train 50,000 Brazilians by the year 2023. In other words, new opportunities will open up this year in the area of ​​technology.

The intention is to increase the number of qualified professionals in the technology industry in Brazil.

However, the main objective is to increase diversity in this area.

See too: Government program opens vacancies in technical and vocational courses FREE: Students can receive a scholarship of R$ 600

How will Portal Tech training work?

Amazon and Meta intend to reach Brazilians in all regions of the country.

According to the first information, who can take the Portal Tech trainings are:

Young people – from 18 years old – and adults;

Graduated in public schools;

Priority for women, blacks and LGBTQIAP+.

But how will Portal Tech’s training work? The offers will consist of two specific stages. They are: 50 thousand vacancies still in August and then another 2 thousand opportunities for 17 municipalities.

Between the Amazon and Meta enablement courses at the moment are:

AWS Cloud Fundamentals;

Augmented reality;

Marketing.

Portal Tech Registration – Amazon and Meta

Finally, all interested parties should be aware that registration for training at Portal Tech should open this month.

Among the regions that will receive the offers in the next stages are: São Paulo, Paraná, Pernambuco, Amazonas, Minas Gerais, Goiás and Alagoas.

Remembering that the offers will happen through Proz, Professional Education platform. There are more than 25 schools at the moment and some of them will offer AWS and Meta training.

Interested parties can now check the main information directly on the Portal Tech website. It is possible to apply directly in the field of activity of your interest according to the vacancies available via Amazon or Meta. Know more:

https://www.portaltechs.com/

See too: FREE and distance course through Universidade Federal: Thousands of places available