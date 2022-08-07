América-MG opens the scoring at the beginning and beats Juventude away from home

América-MG beat Juventude this afternoon (6th) by 1-0, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, at Alfredo Jaconi stadium. The team opened the scoring at the beginning of the game, with Pedrinho, and held back the opponent’s attempts with a good performance by Matheus Cavichioli. This was the third win in a row.

The result took the team to the 9th position of the Brasileirão, with 27 points, while Juventude remains in the lantern, with 16. The two teams will play again next weekend. Coelho takes Santos on Sunday (14), at 18:00 (Brasília time), while Alviverde plays the day before (13), against Cuiabá, at 20:30 (Brasília time).

Youth start strong, but America opens the scoring

In the first minute of the game, Juventude showed that they were not kidding. Rodrigo Soares crossed and Vitor Gabriel supported Óscar Ruíz, who dominated the ball and filled his foot from afar. The ball capriciously hit the post.

It was similarly, at seven, that América reached the first goal. Lucas Kal took the ball in the attack, passed the ball to his right foot and filled his foot from outside the area. Goalkeeper Pegorari arrived at the ball and made the save, but spread it forward, at the feet of Pedrinho, who arrived calmly and pushed into the net, giving the visitors an advantage.

The game remained open, with Cavichioli, from América, defending a shot without an angle from Vitor Gabriel, while Pegorari saved a shot by Benítez, from far away, which deflected on Thalisson midway.

America holds on to the defense, and Juventude fights for the tie

The second half started with América holding back more in defense while Juventude tried to pierce the bolt formed by the opponent. At nine, Danilo Avelar, from the visitors, took the ball from inside the area, but it was left for Yuri Lima. He dominated and sent a bomb; Cavichioli, attentive, made a great save.

When it looked like the tie would come after Bruno Nazário scribbled the marking, at 17, things got ugly: the striker got the ball wrong at the time of finishing and the shot went crooked, straight out, without any threat to goalkeeper Cavichioli. In the next move, América counterattacked and Pegorari saved Pedrinho’s attempt.

Cavichioli even stood out in another move, at 21. Yuri played a cavadinha to Ricardo Bueno, who killed him in the chest facing the goalkeeper of América. Light, Cavichioli punched the ball and ended the attacker’s dominance. It was left for Pitta, who hit it first, but out.

Juventude kept trying, but failed. The team left the field booed and under shouts of ‘shameless team’.

DATASHEET

Youth 0 x 1 America-MG

Reason: 21st round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 06/08/2022

Place: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium

Hour: 16:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Edina Alves Batista (SP – FIFA)

Assistants: Neuza Ines Back (SP – Fifa) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (SP – Fifa)

Video referee (VAR): Rafael Traci (SC)

Yellow cards: Chico (JUV), Lucas Kal (AME), Arthur (JUV)

red cards:

goals: Pedrinho (AME), at 7′ of the 1st half (1-0);

Youth: Pegorari; Rodrigo Soares, Paulo Miranda, Thalisson and Moraes; Marlon (Yuri Lima), Chico and Bruno Nazário (Ricardo Bueno); Óscar Ruiz (Vitor Leque), Vitor Gabriel (Edinho) (Felipe Pires) and Isidro Pitta. Coach: Umberto Louzer.

America-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Raúl Cáceres, Maidana, Éder and Danilo Avelar; Lucas Kal (Ricardo Silva), Juninho and Benítez (Benítez); Felipe Azevedo (Índio Ramírez), Pedrinho (Arthur) and Henrique Almeida (Wellington Paulista). Coach: Vagner Mancini.