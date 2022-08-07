Amid rumors of affair, Loreto goes to the party at Kalimann’s house

The constant appearances of Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto together only reinforce the rumors that the two are having an affair. This week, the digital influencer promoted a party for a few guests in the garden of her home, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, and the actor appeared in the background in videos shared on social networks.

Kalimann has gathered, in her mansion, the cast and crew of the new Globoplay series, Rensga Hits!, of which she is a part. The influencer could not attend the premiere due to a professional commitment in Salvador, but that did not stop her from celebrating. She received her colleagues for dinner.

Actor José Loreto and influencer Rafa Kalimann on the beach José Loreto and Rafa Kalimann on the beachAngelica Martins / AgNews Rafa-Kalimann-Mozambique Rafa Kalimann postponed his return to Brazil after contracting malaria in MozambiqueReproduction / Instagram Rafa-Kalimann-Bruninho Rafa Kalimann would be staying with Bruninho, volleyball playerReproduction / Instagram RafaKalimann-Foto-EstadioFutebol The photo above was responsible for rekindling criticism of the ex-BBB’s weight loss@rafakalimann/Instagram/Reproduction Rafa Kalimann (Reproduction: Instagram) Rafa Kalimann (Reproduction: Instagram)Rafa Kalimann (Reproduction: Instagram) photo-open-rafa-kalimann-cabin-n1-2022 Former BBB Rafa Kalimann acts in the Globoplay series Rensga HitsReproduction / Instagram 0

Actresses Alice Wegmann, Fabiana Karla and Lorena Comparato were among the guests. José Loreto, despite not being part of the project’s cast, was also present. He avoided appearances on social media, but his presence was noticed by those most attentive to the background of shared videos of the event.

Rumors that Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto are together emerged a few weeks ago. This Friday (29/7), the two were photographed together on a beach in Rio. In the same week, the actor and the digital influencer were seen exchanging a kiss in public.

Sources from the LeoDias column claim that the kiss in question took place at Estúdios Globo, formerly called Projac, while Rafa and Loreto headed towards MG4, a complex with the three new studios of the Rio station.

