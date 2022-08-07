Analysis: Corinthians only draws, but shows that it can have a new face with Renato Augusto | Corinthians

Has anyone out there ever planned a perfect Saturday night that, in the end, got out of hand and turned out to be very different from what they dreamed of? It happened with Corinthians.

Optimistic by nature, the fan saw the game against Avaí as an obstacle to overcome to give Timão fuel and confidence for Tuesday’s commitment, against Flamengo, at Maracanã, in the Libertadores quarter-final decision. The 1-1 draw in Florianópolis did not have that effect.

Against the team with the worst defense in the championship (34 goals conceded, as well as Juventude), Timão had a very weak first half, losing with a silly penalty goal committed by Balbuena and had to run back in the final stage, when he equalized the game and got 1 to 1 with a goal by the same player, with a header, the first on his return to the Brazilian club.

1 of 4 Corinthians players against Avaí — Photo: Futura Press Corinthians players against Avaí — Photo: Futura Press

The score allows the leader Palmeiras to distance themselves this Sunday, if Goiás wins. And he gives even more importance to next Saturday’s Derby, at the Arena, before the decision for the Copa do Brasil, in which Timão has to reverse a two-goal disadvantage against Atlético-GO.

And it was precisely because of the chaotic calendar that coach Vitor Pereira made changes to the team, not only in the lineup, but also in the scheme. Without Adson and Willian and feeling little strength in the wings, he set up a team in 4-4-2 (which defended in 5-3-2 with the addition of Lucas Piton). With no effect, however, the team ended up returning to 4-3-3 in the first half, with Piton becoming an extreme.

Best moments: Avaí 1 x 1 Corinthians for the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2022

In a game with 90 minutes of intense rain, the teams had a weak first half, but Avaí took the lead with a penalty when Balbuena dropped Pottker in the area. Timão’s inefficiency in the game made VP change the team at half-time: Fábio Santos left, and Yuri Alberto entered.

The attack started to have Róger Guedes on the left, Yuri Alberto in the center and Gustavo Mosquito on the right. Some goal plays were built, including the disallowed goal by Guedes. The coach himself praised the performance of his forwards, also remembering that the team was little attacked.

+ See more news from Corinthians

2 of 4 Róger Guedes in Avaí vs Corinthians — Photo: iShoot Photography/Futura Press Róger Guedes in Avaí vs Corinthians — Photo: iShoot Photography/Futura Press

What changed the game, however, was Renato Augusto. Placed on the field alongside Fausto Vera in the vacancies of Giuliano and Roni, shirt 8 returned to play after 13 matches and showed how much the team is missing. There were launches, game changes, fouls and a corner kick that turned into a goal. In the end, he still had a beautiful left-footed finish that almost turned into a great goal.

Renato Augusto is, therefore, the new hope for better days. And with him, Corinthians can still have Willian, who is struggling to recover in time to play the final at Maracanã.

3 of 4 Renato Augusto in Avai vs Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians Renato Augusto in Avai vs Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians

It wasn’t a great Saturday night in terms of acting and scoring. But there are those who say that you can also be happy on a Tuesday night. With 2 to 0 against in the decision against Flamengo, the mission is quite complicated. But, as football tires of showing, nothing is impossible.

From Vitor Pereira’s squad in Florianópolis and from the coach’s answers at the press conference, it is possible to imagine a team with Cássio, Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Willian (Róger Guedes), Gustavo Mosquito (Adson) and Yuri Alberto.

“He only played for a while and respected Avaí too much”, evaluates Careca Bertaglia | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each Brasileirão round? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

4 of 4 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!