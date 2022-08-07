Anitta’s boyfriend kicks intimacy and exposes the singer’s behavior away from the spotlight

Murda Beatz and Anitta are more in love than ever and the Canadian producer decided to share some gossip about his girlfriend. The boy said that she is usually quite shy out of the spotlight.

According to him, the funkeira is very humble with everyone around her. The statement goes against the comments made here in Brazil about the artist’s behavior.

In conversation with the newspaper O Globo, Murda said that his girlfriend did not want him to play together on the same stage at Coachella. The performance was one of the most memorable of the singer’s career.

“Anitta didn’t know if she wanted me to play there with her at Coachella because she thought she would be shy. I enjoyed being on stage with her, it was fun. When we were shooting the video for No más, there were a few moments where she was shy on set and then it made me shy,” she said.

The producer revealed that Anitta was so shy, that she had to record her part alone, away from him: “They wanted a scene with the two of us together, but we ended up changing the scene to be just her. And when we were making the song, she was shy recording it in front of me, so she finished her part by herself.”

Murda Beatz praises Anitta

Still in the interview, the producer, who has been dating the international singer for a little less than a month, has already managed to see the characteristics of the beloved, on and off the stage.

“She is an amazing person, genuine, I was attracted by how humble she is. I always tell her that she is the nicest girl in the world. She’s so cool, she has a lot of style, you know?”, praised Murda, soon adding:

“I admire her, she works a lot, He is one of the most dedicated and hardworking people I know. and that inspires me to work harder and you definitely want someone on your side who inspires you to try harder.”

Anitta speaks out about fake HIV news

Even enjoying her life with her boyfriend, her family and with a lot of money in the bank, Anitta has to put up with a lot of false information that surrounds the singer. This time, haters spread that the artist had tested positive for HIV and, therefore, was hospitalized in São Paulo.

In response, the artist commented that she did not care about fake news and would not take the case to court. “I’m not even there. Having HIV is not cursing. If I’m going to sue every single fake news they’ve been making up for me since I took a political stand, I’m going to end up with my money just paying a lawyer,” she wrote.

I’ll only spend when it’s something relevant. There was also a video of oral sex that they edited putting my face on… I only took the trouble to open it because I wanted to see if they were at least doing cool… — Anita (@Anita) August 3, 2022

