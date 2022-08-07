Anyone who doesn’t redeem FGTS of R$ 1,000 will lose the money. Know why

The extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is still valid, but it has an alert on for those who have money in their account and have not yet made the withdrawal. People who have made absolutely no movement of values ​​have only this Saturday, the 6th, to do so.

Otherwise, everyone will end up running out of money.

The citizen will not lose the money in full, but the right to withdraw it, since the amount will return to the FGTS account. After that, it can only be withdrawn by the traditional molds of the fund. Caixa Econômica Federal believes that another R$ 9 billion will be returned to the accounts.

Remembering that all values ​​are corrected. These are the amounts of the personal accounts of people who have not made any transactions. This means that those who made a motivation, even if minimal, don’t have to worry.

Movements are considered:

withdrawals;

Transfers;

Withdrawals.

The value can be anything, plus you can do some of these actions for a minimum amount just to not see your money go away.

There is still a group of people who cannot receive the extraordinary deposit amount automatically and who had to request the money manually.

In the case of these people, Caixa will not to recall money, so they don’t need to be in a hurry to handle the money. It is worth remembering that the value of one thousand reais in Caixa is not exactly for everyone. We are talking about the maximum amount that a person can withdraw from the amount they have in the FGTS. If the person has less, he will withdraw less.

The amount aims to help the country to promote trade, as it is offered so that people can have a little more purchasing power in the face of the crisis we are facing today.

And if you are wondering if there is anything that can be done in case the person misses the date, there is only one chance: the citizen will be able to make a solicitation of the value, but that’s it can only be done until December 15th of this year.

If he misses that date, there’s nothing else to do. In this way, the way to get any money from the FGTS ends, unless it is for the most famous models. The famous withdrawal-termination and withdrawal-anniversary.

In the termination-withdrawal, for example, you can withdraw the money when you leave your job. It is also possible to withdraw it every year in the month of your birthday, as Caixa pays a percentage of the amount you have in your FGTS account on these occasions.