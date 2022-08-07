Arana evolves in recovery and runs in Cidade do Galo

Guilherme Arana is looking forward to a reinforcement
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Guilherme Arana expects to strengthen his team against Palmeiras

Left-back Guilherme Arana has been undergoing intensive treatment in Cidade do Galo to recover from a muscle injury in his left thigh. The player published a video this Saturday running at Atltico’s training center and showed progress in his recovery.

Arana had to be substituted in the second half of Atltico’s defeat against Internacional, last Sunday (31), for the 20th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. He complained of pain in the back of his left thigh and gave room to Dod, who returned after a long period away.

In the first days of the week, Arana did specific work with Atltico’s physiotherapy, in addition to examinations to verify the severity of the injury. The club does not disclose deadlines for the returns of injured athletes.

“I was undergoing treatment in three periods to return as soon as possible. I was in the CT, there was a possibility that I would return, but the doctors did not authorize it, because of the risk of worsening the lesion”, said Rdio Itatiaia.

Arana is expected to make a quick recovery until the return leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals, against Palmeiras, next Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque. The club does not detail whether the player will be able to face the São Paulo team.

In the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, Atltico drew 2-2 with Palmeiras at Mineiro. In the event of a new tie, the decision to place in the semifinals will be on penalties. Whoever wins will qualify for the next stage.

