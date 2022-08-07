Are gas discount apps worth it? Meet the main





In fuel discount apps, customers not only pay with their wallet, but with their personal data Photo: IADE-Michoko / Pixabay

At a time of economic instability that led to successive increases in fuel prices, the population has turned to alternatives to pay less. One of them comes from technology: companies in the sector maintain mobile applications that offer discounts on supplies through loyalty programs.

To gain the advantage, however, the customer does not pay only with his wallet, but also with his personal data. It is necessary to provide information such as CPF, full name and even mother’s name and date of birth on the platforms in certain cases.

Large companies in the sector, such as Ipiranga, Shell and Petrobras, told the report that they follow the provisions of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD). For the consumer, the important thing is to agree with the consent of the data in exchange for the discount and to be informed about their respective commercial uses.





App Abastece Aí do Ipiranga Photo: Disclosure / Ipiranga

supply there

Abastece Aí is the Ipiranga gas station application, which benefits from the Km de Vantagens Program. Its differential is the digital wallet, which allows you to accumulate cashback (return of part of the amount paid) for basic financial services, such as transfers at TED and Pix, or new supplies on the Ipiranga network.

Customers also have the option of receiving points at Km de Vantagens, which can be exchanged for benefits at partner companies in different sectors.

By offering a digital wallet, Abastece Aí is the one that most asks for sensitive data. In the registration, it is necessary to inform even the name of the mother and the date of birth of the client. This is because the app creates a payment account at Banco BV, which must comply with the rules of the Central Bank.

wanted by ByteIpiranga says that the application “ensures transparency and commitment to the market, users and compliance with applicable laws and emphasizes that data security, in addition to legal and regulatory obligations, are non-negotiable values ​​for the company”.





Shell Box App by Shell Photo: Disclosure / Shell

Shell Box

At Shell Box, customers can use credit cards, cash and digital wallets to pay for fuel and accumulate points at one of the more than 3,800 accredited service stations and 500 Shell Select convenience stores.

Paying with the app, for each liter filled up, the customer earns one point, and they double if the filling is done with Shell V-Power, Shell’s additive fuel. The customer can still earn one point for every two reais spent on Shell Select.

The points entitle you to discounts on supplies or the accumulation of “digital shells” to be exchanged for exclusive Shell-branded products. The application also locates the nearest Shell gas station, in addition to offering promotions, consultation of points statements and a list of supplies and discounts already received.

for not offering cashback, Shell Box does not create a digital wallet like Abastece Aí. Therefore, the app asks for less sensitive data from users. Despite this, it is still necessary to inform the date of birth and CPF in the account registration. Shell claims that the app “allows you to make payments at Shell stations in a digital, fast, contactless, secure and uncomplicated way”.





Petrobras Premium App Photo: YouTube/Petrobras/Petrobras

premium

Premmia is the Petrobras service station loyalty program. With each supply, purchase at BR Mania convenience stores or automotive services at Lubrax+ franchises, the participant accumulates points that can be exchanged for tickets to cultural and sporting events, airline miles and fuel vouchers. It also offers discounts on services and products from partner companies, such as decoration, gastronomy, hotels and car rentals.

The application also allows customers to adapt their profiles according to their functions: tour driver, taxi driver or application driver, or truck driver.

At the time of registration, Premmia asks for date of birth and CPF, as well as Shell Box. There is no need to include the parents’ names, as a digital wallet linked to a bank is not created. Despite this, the Petrobras application offers integration with AME Digital to make payments.

According to representatives of Premmia, the app bets on gamification. “In addition to the points accumulated when refueling, the customer accumulates rays, similar to airline miles”. These rays serve to raise the customer’s level, and with that, get the right to more benefits. There are three levels: essential, additive and premium.

Can gas station apps ask for personal data?

In response to the report, Procon-SP says that gas stations can offer these applications discounts and advantages, “as long as the information about the program’s operation is all provided in a clear and precise way; it is up to the consumer to assess whether it is his interest to accept the offer”.

Companies must also comply with the provisions of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), which provides for the treatment of personal information. If the consumer accepts to participate, the contract conditions (promotions, accumulation of points, discounts and other benefits) must be fulfilled in the terms in which they were proposed.

In addition, Procon recalls that Federal Decree 10.634/2021, which deals with the dissemination of information on fuel prices, provides that, in case of discounts linked to the use of loyalty apps, the consumer must be informed “the price prominently; the promotional price, linked to the use of the loyalty application; and the value of the discount”.







Fuel apps make it clear how they use their customer data Photo: Kosta / Pixabay

Privacy policies comply with legislation

The Shell Box, Premmia and Abastece Aí applications make it clear how they use their customers’ data. The first two provide this information right at the time of registration. Abastece Aí provides a complete privacy policy on its official website, informing in detail the destination of the information.

Rafael Zanatta, director of Associação Data Privacy Brasil de Pesquisa, says that the request for personal data does not always have ulterior motives. “These data such as the mother’s name, for example, are important to prevent fraud and identify the veracity of the information provided”, he says.

For him, the most important thing is that the company makes the use of the information very clear from the beginning, so that the customer can exercise their rights. “Everyone has the right to ask him what the purpose of that data is and also ask who they are shared with. The most important thing is to create a civic culture for people to exercise their rights and have this clarification”.